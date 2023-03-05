Good turn out for folf, croquet

Narooma Croquet Club conducted a full program of golf croquet and ricochet croquet on the greens of Club Dalmeny last week. On Monday seven players contested six matches of golf croquet in hot weather. Then on Thursday five players contested five matches of golf croquet and four players played ricochet croquet under the tutelage of coach Janet Jones. Altogether 12 players competed, with four players competing on both days. Two players (Len Favier and Diane Sims) won three matches and five other players won two matches.
February 27 - of the six golf croquet matches, the schedule comprised three doubles matches, one singles match, and two matches where a player with a lower handicap played solo against a doubles pairing. Diane Sims won three matches while Jean Phillips, Reg Shooter and Cheryl each won two matches. Two doubles matches were decided by a solitary point at the 13th hoop.
Detailed scores, all on court 1, were: Game 1 - Cheryl and Diane Sims 7-6 Reg Shooter and Boy. Game 2 - Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie 7-3 Marlene Gerrard. Game 3 - Reg Shooter and Jean Phillips 7-1 Louise Starkie and Cheryl. Game 4 - Diane Sims 7-5 Marlene Gerrard and Boy. Game 5 - Reg Shooter and Cheryl 7-6 Boy and Louise Starkie. Game 6 - Diane Sims 7-5 Marlene Gerrard.
Golf croquet March 2 - With five competitors there were no doubles matches, but three singles matches and two matches where a player with a lower handicap played solo against a doubles pairing. Len Favier won all his three matches. Detailed scores, all on court 1, were: Game 7 - Marlene Gerrard 7-4 Louise Starkie and Jay Kay. Game 8 - Len Favier 7-5 Jean Phillips. Game 9 - Len Favier 7-5 Jean Phillips and Jay Kay. Game 10 - Louise Starkie 7-4 Marlene Gerrard. Game 11 - Len Favier 7-3 Louise Starkie.
Two training matches of ricochet croquet were conducted on court 2 on Thursday between two doubles teams over six hoops and the final centre peg. Ricochet croquet, as the name suggests, allows two extra shots when a player impacts (ricochets) any other ball on the court. For each of the two balls played by each team one point is scored for each of the six hoops and one point scored for hitting the final centre peg. The match was supervised and coached as a partial training exercise by competition coordinator and match referee, Janet Jones.
The scores were: Game 1 - Janet Jones and Cathy Sforcina 14-11 Diane Sims and Helen Stannard. Game 2 - Janet Jones and Cathy Sforcina 9-6 Diane Sims and Helen Stannard.
Weekly games table ratings. Listed in finishing order with wins, losses and games points averages.
1. Len Favier 3 wins, 0 losses 5.98
2. Diane Sims 2 wins, 2 losses 4.07
3. Cathy Sforcina 2 wins, 0 losses 4.58
4. Jean Phillips 2 wins, 2 losses 4.01
5. Louise Starkie 2 wins, 4 losses 3.72
6. Reg Shooter 2 wins, 1 loss 3.43
7. Cheryl 2 wins, 1 loss 2.58
8. Janet Jones 2 wins, 0 losses 1.84
9. Marlene Gerrard 1 win, 4 losses 3.68
10. Boy 0 wins, 3 losses 3.35
11. Jay Kay 0 wins, 2 losses 3.34
12. Helen Stannard 0 wins, 2 losses 3.00
Diane Sims was overtaken last week by Len Favier as the leading player, with Len being unbeaten in three matches. The next best performers were, in order, Cathy Sforcina, Jean Phillips and Louise Starkie all with two wins and high average points per game. Therefore the 'Blue Cow Trophy' was passed on to Len Favier and Diane Sims last week dropped back to second place for the 'Pink Pig Trophy'.
March 2 - a field of 144 players started in the mid-week competition with a few outstanding scores. In A Grade Robert Ackling posted 42 points off his handicap of 11 with Garry Hunt in second place with 40 points, while Murray Walpole took third place with 39 after a three-under-par round off scratch.
Steven Tate prevailed in B Grade with 37 points off his handicap of 15, albeit on countback from Colin O'Sullivan. A four-way countback on 36 points decided third place in favour of Karl Knoll ahead of Wayne Evans, Paul Davey (yet again!) and Darrin Stollznow.
Chris Brooke from Shelly Beach posted the highest score of the day in winning C Grade with 43 points off his handicap of 26, well ahead of Don Helmore who edged out Gil Mott on 38 points on countback to finish runner-up. The nearest-the-pin winners were Graham Small on 3 with a hole-in-one, Bill Durnan, Clive Williamson and Peter Jones on 9, Bob Piper on 14 and Geoff Lanham on 17 while the ball competition went down to all on 34 points. Matthew George earned a very paltry eagle's nest after holing his second shot on the 6th.
March 4 - 136 players started in the March Monthly Medal where A Grade was taken out by Tom Jones from Warringah with 64 net off his handicap of 9. Rob Russack filled second position on 69 net ahead of Dean Southwell from Darwin on 70 net. In B Grade Darcy Jones from Gen Y was a clear winner with 65 net off his handicap of 13 with Chris Goldsmith and Gary Leahy in the minor positions on 69 and 70 net respectively.
In C Grade Brian Brown produced an outstanding round of 63 net off his handicap of 27 to win the grade very easily and take out the Monthly Medal. Eight shots behind in second place was Terry Turner on 71 net while Graham Mumme had his first podium finish in a long time with 72 net ahead of Diana Crawford on countback. The nearest-the-pin winners were Michael Wuttke-Hayes on 3, Geoff Lanham and Graeme Sawyer on 9, Julie Melville on 14 (the highlight in a forgettable round!) and Terry O'Callaghan on 17, while the balls went down to the early 75 net range.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.