Good turn out for folf, croquet

Two training matches of ricochet croquet were conducted on court 2 on Thursday between two doubles teams over six hoops and the final centre peg. Ricochet croquet, as the name suggests, allows two extra shots when a player impacts (ricochets) any other ball on the court. For each of the two balls played by each team one point is scored for each of the six hoops and one point scored for hitting the final centre peg. The match was supervised and coached as a partial training exercise by competition coordinator and match referee, Janet Jones.

