Good turn out for folf, croquet

Updated March 6 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 8:41am
CROQUET

Narooma Croquet Club conducted a full program of golf croquet and ricochet croquet on the greens of Club Dalmeny last week. On Monday seven players contested six matches of golf croquet in hot weather. Then on Thursday five players contested five matches of golf croquet and four players played ricochet croquet under the tutelage of coach Janet Jones. Altogether 12 players competed, with four players competing on both days. Two players (Len Favier and Diane Sims) won three matches and five other players won two matches.

