There was good news and bad news from Nature Coast Marine Group at Narooma on Clean Up Australia Day.
The good news is that there is growing awareness of the importance of keeping our waterways clean and healthy, partly thanks to educational programs at schools.
James Caffery, vice president of NCMG, said more people are also taking it upon themselves to clear up waterways in their area.
Central Tilba School collected rubbish from the beach near the Tilba cemetery on Friday, March 3, adding to the pile that a group of volunteers bought from Ringlands Bay.
Around 15 kilograms came from Mill Bay while some NCMG members collected rubbish under Narooma Wharf and other members were in a BBQ boat to clean the estuary along the old highway.
All the rubbish was brought to Quota Park at Wagonga Inlet where NCMG members laid it out on a tarpaulin and put into batches according to the Australian Marine Debris Initiative's methodology on Sunday, March 5.
The information about the collected rubbish is entered into an app which goes into a national database that has been running since 2004.
"They use that data to go back to manufacturers and councils telling them this is what we are finding and this is where are finding it," Mr Caffery said.
Mr Caffery, who is also a natural resources management officer with Eurobodalla Shire Council, said the other good news is that Narooma's waterways are getting cleaner.
The ban on single-use plastics has had a big impact as has council's Drain Buddies.
There are 12 of the large fibreglass nets at Narooma and 25 in Batemans Bay that capture most pollutants in storm water before they enter estuaries.
The bad news is that NCMG is still finding hundreds of metres of fishing lines.
"The fishing lines get caught on oysters and rocks.
"People can't untangle them so they cut them," Mr Caffery said.
Unfortunately there is no natural fibre strong enough to replace the fishing lines.
Another persistent problem is the cyalume glow sticks that commercial fishers put on their lines to attract fish and locate their lines.
The sticks contain lots of nasty chemicals which eventually find their way into the marine environment if left there.
Mr Caffery thanked all the volunteers and members of the public who have been doing an amazing job around the common goal of keeping the estuaries clean and healthy.
"We need to save our marine sanctuaries so to support us come to our paddle-out at 10am on Sunday, March 12 at Bar Beach."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
