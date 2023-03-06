Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Nature Coast Marine Group, public clean up five Narooma waterways

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:25am, first published March 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill, Anne, Trevor and Charms with her two children Elka and Sophia joined the Clean Up Australia Day at Wagonga Inlet on Sunday, March 5. Picture supplied

There was good news and bad news from Nature Coast Marine Group at Narooma on Clean Up Australia Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.