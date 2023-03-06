Friendly, eclectic and engaging, Cobargo Folk Festival is everything a folk festival should be and so much more.
From smiling kids with painted faces doing the family bellydance workshop to the packed-out Bush Poets Breakfast, stunning international acts and traditional folk music performances that set everyone's feet tapping, it was a truly inclusive community event.
One of the stand-out acts, known for his support of smaller community-run festivals like Cobargo's, was Eric Bogle.
The audience was spellbound by his deceptively simple but clever lyrics that tugged at their heart strings one moment and had them chuckling the next.
READ ALSO:
Festival director Zena Armstrong said one of her favourite parts of the festival is The Crossing Youth Stage which is run by Annette and David Turner.
Acts at this year's festival including Isabel Rumble and Felicity Dowd got their earliest experiences of performing on the stage from The Crossing Youth Stage.
"The Crossing Youth Stage is a really important part of our festival - it's a place where young musicians can develop their skills as performers and is a stepping stone to our main stages and maybe even to festivals like Woodford.
"Felicity Dowd and Isabel Rumble came through our youth stage and we spotted a couple of acts this year who we reckon are ready for our main stages.
"We figure it's a great way to support and encouraging emerging young talent," Ms Armstrong said.
Over the weekend so many festival goers, performers, volunteers and stall holders said it was their favourite festival of all.
Credit for that goes to the core group of locals, predominantly from Cobargo and the local district, who work on the festival year-round, with some involved for more than 20 years.
Then there is the band of volunteers who come from far and wide, year after year.
"We ask for eight hours but so many do so much more than that for the sheer love of it," Ms Armstrong said.
People have pre-conceptions about folk music but when they come here and see the huge variety and quality of music on offer, plus the kids' festival, workshops, elders' yarning tent and stall they think this is an event worth supporting and they will be coming back.- Zena Armstrong, festival director of Cobargo Folk Festival.
She said the area was "incredibly blessed" with the volunteers who come together to make the Cobargo show and folk festival so widely loved.
In the process they have built a lot of goodwill, community strength and trusted relationships and everyone knows how to run an event which served them well during the Black Summer bushfires.
"All of that came to the fore in how we ran our bushfire relief effort," Ms Armstrong said.
"These community events do so much more than create amazing events.
"Every small community in Australia should have events like this and they deserve the support of government."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.