Two former Narooma Devils are back playing rugby league together - this time for the Canberra Raiders.
Shayla Moreton-Stewart and Elli Beecham both took to the field for the Raiders in the Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup on March 12 against the Bears.
The pair played under 15s and 16s together and became good friends as well as powerful team mates.
"We tie in together well, so we'll smash it playing on the same team," Beecham said.
They were both selected for the Raiders U19 team through pre-season training and selection clinics.
Beecham attended a selection session at Raiders Belconnen; Moreton-Stewart at a clinic she attended in Narooma just to work on her skills.
The 17-year-old forward never expected a NRLW coach to approach her after the session and offer her a spot in the team.
"I didn't expect to be playing junior rep for a high club," Moreton-Stewart said.
They've been training three times weekly in pre-season to be chosen in the final squad.
Moreton-Stewart made her debut in round one of the competition against the Roosters.
She still gets nervous before games but said she was beginning to feel more comfortable playing at the higher level and in front of bigger crowds.
"I just get out there and play my game," she said.
Beecham has been side-lined by an ankle injury for seven weeks and so the round seven game against the Bears was her debut.
She was originally told the injury would keep her out of action for 10 weeks, but said she was determined to play sooner than that.
"I want to prove I deserve to be there," she said.
She said training and playing with the Raiders was a big step up, but an opportunity to grow and develop her skills.
Both athletes said the dream was to play in the NRLW, possibly even together.
Beecham has been inspired by the success of Cobargo's Millie Boyle in a traditionally male-dominated sport.
"We want to show younger coast girls that we can do it," she said.
"Rugby league isn't just for city people."
The game ended in a 16-all draw. They play the Sharks in round seven at Raiders Belconnen on March 18.
