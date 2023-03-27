Narooma News
Narooma VIEW Club survives

By Narooma View Club
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:16pm
Rosemary Towers, Pat McRae, Jenny Elliott. Picture supplied
Rosemary Towers, Pat McRae, Jenny Elliott. Picture supplied

It was a close call but after two interventions by VIEW Area Advisor, Pat McRae, Narooma VIEW Club finally has enough Committee members to allow the Club to be viable.

