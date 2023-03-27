Narooma VIEW Club survives

It was a close call but after two interventions by VIEW Area Advisor, Pat McRae, Narooma VIEW Club finally has enough Committee members to allow the Club to be viable.
Narooma VIEW Club has a long and successful history. It has supported many disadvantaged children under the aegis of the Smith Family for almost 45 years (June 1978).
So, of course long-term members were saddened at the thought that the club may have to close due to inability to fill the necessary positions of President, Secretary and Treasurer.
Whilst not onerous, each position does require an amount of work and continuity of purpose. Naturally over the span of 45 years, many members had already taken their turns at Committee. Now it was time for someone else to 'step-up'.
READ MORE:
The February AGM had been grim, with no one offering to take even one of the positions. Had the Narooma VIEW Club had its day?
Happily, after significant lobbying by retiring long-serving Committee members and a personal intervention by Pat McRae, the March meeting proved to be more successful. The three major positions of President (Margaret Ryan), Secretary (Rosemary Towers), Treasurer (Jenny Elliott) and Assistant Secretary (Patricia Gray) were filled. What a relief this was for all members!
The Narooma VIEW Club members are so very grateful to the wonderful ladies who have served the Club over the years and are happy knowing that their legacy will continue. More positively, the six students being supported at present by the Club will never need to know how close a call it was! A great result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.