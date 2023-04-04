With the April school holidays around the corner, many families will be wondering where they can take their kids for a fun and educational day out, while not breaking the bank.
Australian Wildlife Parks, which includes Mogo Wildlife Park on the South Coast, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in Western Sydney, and Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, are offering free kids entry for the entire month of April.
This will save you up to $28 per child. Up to four children can visit these parks for free with every full-paying adult.
Australian Wildlife Parks recognises that interest rate rises have put huge financial pressures on Australian families, leaving many to face higher financial commitments, putting pressure on household budgets and making it hard to pay bills and other expenses.
Therefore, it's expected that many families will be wondering where to spend time with their children, at an affordable price, over the Easter period.
Australian Wildlife Parks aim to put the fun back into school holidays, and give families an opportunity to enjoy exciting activities over the holiday period while saving money at the same time.
As well as free entry for children, the parks are holding a massive Easter egg adventure on each day of the Easter Long Weekend - Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
For $15 per child, children receive an entry ticket to the Easter egg hunt, with a chance to win prizes ranging from encounters, annual passes, toy packs and chocolate Easter eggs.
This also includes a return kids ticket to your choice of Mogo Wildlife Park, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park or Hunter Valley Wildlife Park.
When you book an adult ticket online, your free kids tickets will be added to your booking.
Visit mogowildlifepark.com.au/easter or call 0296221644.
These school holidays, take your family and friends to Granties Maze and Fun Park in Foxground, just a short drive from Gerringong. They're open all Easter weekend.
The Park boasts about 100 rides and attractions, including archery, Nerf gun shooting target, horse and pony rides, a ninja wall, obstacle course and mini-golf.
Within the 500 square metre, undercover rides shed, there are around 70 rides.
"A lot of the rides are for little children, but there's also rides for teenagers and adults that are a little bit faster," said John Grant, founder.
The most recent addition, which joins the motorised zebra, crocodile and scorpion, is the lion, which John says is a "one of its kind ride" for children aged 13 and above.
As the name suggests, the park started out as a traditional maze with a network of paths and hedges in a puzzle.
"The maze activity is still the second most popular in the park," John said. "But the most popular activity is the spider's web that we have had for about seven years now."
"It is a huge structure consisting of six levels and is suitable for children from the ages of about four up to those fit people in their 90s."
"Imported from Mexico, the spider's web is quite physical, requiring you to climb to level one and then bounce to the next level with a slide at the top of level six."
John has found custom bespoke rides not found anywhere else as he used to travel overseas to source them, particularly ride trade shows in China.
Entry to the park is free so you only pay for the rides or activities you want to do. There are picnic areas and barbecues for a great day out.
"There are different packages available depending on what people want," John said. "See the website for all the deals."
Open every day except Wednesdays. Phone 0407 284 888.