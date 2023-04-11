Grumpy Old Man - Governments don't want us to be appy

So we have several state governments following the Federal Government's lead in banning the Tik Tok app from all government-owned devices.
Which is really interesting, because it's being banned by politicians who used the app as part of their campaigning to get elected, then decided the app was an evil security risk as soon as they got into office.
Now, if I was more cynical (if such a thing is possible), my mind would probably wander down the path of politicians using a tool to help get elected, then banning it to ensure no-one uses it against them.
And it all smacks of a bit of hypocrisy.
Just like the proposed ban on mobile phones in high school - proposed by politicians and bureaucrats who seem to have mobile phones permanently attached to their hands and ears.
It's just another case of "do what I say, not what I do", which is an attitude rife in society.
But don't get me wrong, I reckon the mobile phone ban in schools is long overdue, given the way the technology is repeatedly being used and abused by people trying to gain fame or notoriety online.
And I've never used Tik Tok. In fact all I've ever seen of it are videos of Nathan Cleary dancing or people showing they have no idea how to cook while recording themselves preparing inedible food.
But is banning the way to go, and is Tik Tok the best place to start?
Surely there are other apps that should be banned from the mobile phones issued to politicians and public servants.
Maybe we should instead start with the so-called hook-up apps like Tinder and Grindr, given we have seen how much trouble our politicians have found themselves in when making less than savoury connections.
Or what about the apps that let people create virtual echo chambers, distorting their view of what the community thinks by deleting or unfriending anyone with a contrary point of view?
Surely that's a dangerous thing and should be banned.
We all know how social media can be a major time thief, and we've probably all been through occasions when plan to spend a minute or two checking messages and updates turned into an hours-long exploration into the world of jokes, comments and short videos.
Ban that, because the people whose wages we are paying shouldn't be doing that.
Or what about the violent online games that have been blamed for the increased tendency for extreme behaviour in certain sectors of society?
Or the games that glorify violent and criminal activity?
If we're going to start banning things, there are plenty of options.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
