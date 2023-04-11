14-year-old Aidan Williams has once again swept the track in kart racing and has been named the ACT state champion for the second time.
The Moruya teenager won the same prestigious "blue plate" trophy in 2019 when he was just 11 years old.
During the Easter long weekend, Aidan managed a clean sweep in all three heats and the final, outpacing 21 other competitors in the junior division.
Aidan's mum Nicole said the Easter weekend spent at the track was worth it.
"As his mum, I guess I'm biased but I have to say he smashed it on the weekend!" Nicole said.
Good Friday (April 7) and Easter Saturday (April 8) saw 28 millimetres of rainfall at the Canberra Kart Racing Club in Pialligo, but that didn't deter Aidan from a successful warm-up ahead of the finals on Easter Sunday.
"He won every heat and the final by a really good margin. A state title is hard to come by, there is so much competition and the racing is so close, it's never an easy task," Nicole said.
The weekend win is yet another title to add to the Moruya teen's string of successes for 2023. Aidan was victorious in February when he won the Southern Star Series in Orange and placed second at the City of Sydney Titles.
"Aidan has come a long way in karting. Himself and his dad, Chadd, dedicate a lot of time [to Aidan's racing].
"Lots of lows come with this sport but the highs make it worthwhile."
Megan McClelland
