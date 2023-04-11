Narooma News
Aidan Williams takes home the kart racing ACT State Title trophy

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
April 11 2023 - 3:27pm
Aidan with his trusted kart and "blue plate" ACT State Title trophy after his Easter weekend win in Canberra. Picture supplied
Aidan with his trusted kart and "blue plate" ACT State Title trophy after his Easter weekend win in Canberra. Picture supplied

14-year-old Aidan Williams has once again swept the track in kart racing and has been named the ACT state champion for the second time.

