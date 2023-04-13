Members of the Campbell family shared their extensive knowledge of the Wallaga Lake area that dates back thousands of years.
Traditional custodians of Country Gary Campbell and his brother Paul discussed their people's traditions and culture at a seminar on Thursday, April 6, that was organised by local community group Wallaga Lake Heights Care.
Gary Campbell taught pupils at Bermagui Public School about bush tucker, growing food and birdlife for 11 years.
His family has lived in the Wallaga Lake/Tilba/Mystery Bay area since 1860 but through stories handed down through countless generations their knowledge dates back thousands of years.
For example, at one point there was no Wallaga Lake, just a gully and the area of land known as Murunna Point was much bigger.
"A big tsunami came and wiped out villages," Mr Campbell said.
Scientists at University of Wollongong have published papers citing the upturned boulders and geological composition of some rocks at Mystery Bay as evidence of tsunamis.
Mr Campbell said the bones sometimes visible at Murunna Point are 3,000 years old, the result of "big fights" with tribes who came from Victoria by canoe.
Nearby is a corroboree site, "tens of thousands of years old", that is only visible after fires go through.
"They danced in circles in the same way the world goes around. Only men danced."
As he walked the group to Murunna Point Mr Campbell pointed to a tree with long threads growing from it that can be used to make fishing nets.
They also used bark to make fishing nets they placed over the spit to sustain their communities and use for trading.
Around Dalgety, for example, there is very good rock for making spear heads.
"We used to trade our stuff for theirs so you find little spear heads down here and our shellwork is up in Dalgety," he said.
Mr Campbell said the causeway that was built in April 1894 has affected Wallaga Lake's tidal flow so it isn't as deep as it was.
Paul Campbell said Wallaga Lake has sustained his people for a long time.
"It is our Woolworths, Bunnings and chemist."
Unlike Bodalla and Potato Point which had emus, they were heavily reliant on fish for protein.
He said Yuin people follow 24 seasons, with things like when moths are plentiful or waratahs in flower signalling it is time to take certain fish and shellfish.
"That is the way we live through the seasons," he said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
