Narooma groups get Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal grants

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 18 2023 - 10:45am, first published April 17 2023 - 9:28am
Narooma Men's Shed grants officer Tony Burrett and vice president Wal Sheehan are delighted with the new equipment, purchased with the grant, so they can undertake more jobs for the community, work that tradesmen don't want. Picture by Marion Williams
Narooma Men's Shed and Narooma Surf Life Saving Club are among 176 community groups to receive grants totalling $2.3million from The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal.

