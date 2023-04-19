All the information you need to have a fantastic time

The Narooma Oyster Festival is excited to welcome festival goers to the 2023 event.
Get a ride to the Narooma Oyster Festival! Take the free shuttle bus around town or grab a ticket for a seat on a comfy coach.
Saturday's coach service travels from towns north and south of Narooma. North of Narooma, coaches will travel from Batemans Bay to Narooma stopping at Lincoln Downs, Broulee, Moruya, Tuross Heads turn-off and Bodalla. South of Narooma, coaches will travel from Bermagui on Sapphire Coast, stopping at Cobargo and the Tilba turn-off.
Visit naroomaoysterfestival.com/festival-transport
Join growers, chefs and shuckers to celebrate the marvellous rock oyster on the shores of Wagonga Inlet this May 5, 6 and 7.
A blend of cosmopolitan food experiences and immersive entertainment, the festival is well anchored on the South Coast calendar for oyster lovers and families alike.
Each year around 70,000 rock oysters are shucked and quaffed after making their way to Narooma from estuaries along the New South Wales coastline, the only place in the world where they naturally grow.
"The rock oysters are obviously the hero, as are the farmers, but it's a fantastic festival that really showcases the whole of the South Coast," said Cath Peachey, chair.
"You don't have to be an oyster lover to come to festival, there will be lobsters and prawns, great dairy, great ice-cream, there's something for everybody!"
A twilight affair that ends with fireworks over the water, Friday, May 5, will see an expansion of the food offerings in both premium dining and around the general foreshore. A gate ticket will deliver you to multiple oyster bars, liquor bars, food trucks, live music and projected animations.
Saturday morning sees Australia's Biggest Oyster where the entries need to be seen to be believed.
Last year it was a close call to who claimed the crown, after two grande Pacific Oysters came in at exactly the same weight - an impressive 2.71 kilograms. The nail-biting conclusion saw Clyde River farmer Kirk Hargreaves win the day with 'Uncle Ray', after measurements revealed he was one centimetre longer than his rival, Bernie Connell's 'Jill'.
Sadly, Uncle Ray did not survive the March heatwaves in 2023, but Kirk has another contender set to wow at this years festival.
In between the excitement, the Rock Oyster Lounge offers an exclusive, adults only space to refresh and graze on the festival's best offerings. On Saturday night, the Salty Festival Fiesta is one of the first opportunities to try Olsson's Salt's new range of margarita salts, along with yet more rock oysters, gourmet snacks and dancing.
This year sees an expansion of the Yuin Cultural precinct. Starting with a wonderful Friday Night Yuin Native Food Exploration where guests can immerse themselves in the celebration of Yuin culture through native foods, yarns, song and dance.
Saturday's cultural program will be open to all gate entry ticket holders, with bushtucker prepared by the local Narooma High School, arts and crafts and storytelling. Get involved in a live mural workshop and be transformed listening to the beautiful Djinama Yilaga Choir.
Sunday brunch will be best spent at the inaugural Hangtown Fry at Club Narooma. A dish born on the Californian Goldfields, the Fry combines crumbed oysters and bacon inside a pillow of fluffy eggs.
There's also plenty for the kids in the Narooma Plaza Kids Zone. Expect dance parties, sandcastle competitions, colouring competitions and workshops. There will also be a Hip Hop Dance and Burn the Floor Dance Off with South Coast DJs and Annabelle G and the chance to learn to hula hoop, spin plates and juggle with Jewelz Hoops, plus a special appearance by Wonder Woman.
See talented musicians performing across two stages.
Friday, May 5
Saturday, May 6
Oyster Farmers Alley is your mouthwatering taste of the fresh flavours of the South Coast's oyster farmers.
You'll be spoilt for choice with growers from estuaries right along the coast bringing their best oysters to share with you.
Among them is Out of the Blue Oysters, grown locally in Narooma's Wagona Inlet by Damon Fernihough.
They only serve natural oysters, and Damon says there's particular flavour profiles you're looking for when eating a natural oyster.
"There's the liquid in the oyster, which is the salty, briny flavour, and there's the body of the oyster where it stores its fat, and that's the creamy flavour of the oyster. The abductor muscle, which allows the oyster to stay open or closed, is a little firm piece in the oyster when you're chewing it, and that has a sweet flavour to it," Damon said.
"We also grow our oysters over the Posidonia australis sea grass, which is a protected sea grass. Apparently it imparts a mild vegetable flavour into the oysters. So for those very discerning oyster consumers, that's something to look out for as well."
The days delicious line-up will also include Banjos Oysters, presenting their popular seafood platters, which include oysters and salads, together with lobsters and prawns from Narooma Bridge Seafoods, as well as natural oyster dozens and half dozens.
Though perhaps the most stand-out dish will be Banjos Classic PoBoy.
Inspired by the traditional recipes from New Orleans, Banjos are "doing it the classic way, where it's like a kilpatrick oyster sauce in a french baguette," said Kelly Young, oyster farmer.
Kelly's father, Michael 'Banjo' Young, has been an oyster farmer for the past 35 years, though up until the pandemic, playing the banjo was his main gig.
Kelly has joined him on their Pambula lease, and now farm at Wallaga Lake and lease in Merimbula, her whole life. "I love everything about oyster farming. I'm an oyster fien. People ask, 'don't you get sick of them?' and I say no, no I don't," Kelly said.
Oyster Farmers Alley takes place Saturday, May 6.
Kick-starting at 3.30pm on Saturday, May 6, is the highly anticipated Australian Oyster Shucking Championships, supported by Australia's Oyster Coast.
To get the event started, the women's competition will begin at 3.30pm and include two rounds and a final.
This year welcomes a wildcard entry, Zoe Jacobson.
Zoe won the Tasmanian Oyster Shucking Competition at the Wooden Boat Festival in February.
Impressively, it was the first oyster shucking competition she'd ever entered.
"I couldn't believe it when I won, I still can't," Zoe said.
"I've been in the industry for about 20 years now, majority of the way on the farms, and the processing side of things," Zoe said. "I looked up to all the shuckers and really wanted to learn that side of things. I packed as fast as I could to get into the shucking room and they taught me how to do it."
Zoe says she is nervous but very excited for the upcoming competition in Narooma.
"I just can't wait to meet other shuckers and oyster farmers and learn about their ways of doing things. I've never shucked a rock oyster either so that could be challenging but I'm exited to learn more about it," Zoe said.
At 4pm, the men's competition will commence with three rounds and a final.
To conclude the event, at 5pm there will be a shuck-off against the top three, the winner of which will be invited to go to Galway, Ireland to compete in the World Oyster Opening Championships in September.
Last year this was Jim Yiannaros of Batemans Bay Oysters. Jim shucked 30 rock oysters in just two minutes and 39 seconds!
Oysters, tuna, lobster - the Narooma Betta Home Living Cooking Demonstration Program is going to be a taste sensation!
The line-up is the envy of every food and wine festival in Australia, with Farm to Fork's Courtney Roulston returning to host the program for a second year.
You can be sure that each session will be entertaining and full of great tips for you to take home to your own kitchen.
Seafood is high on the shopping list, with Yellow Brick Road's Martin Bosley (New Zealand) set to present some incredible oyster toppings.
An author, fishmonger and now oyster judge, 'Bos' will travel to the festival following a busy time judging the finest oysters at the Sydney Royal Aquaculture Show.
Festival friend Corey Costelloe (Rockpool Bar and Grill) is returning for his third year, this time to create a Singaporean Oyster Omelette inspired by Spice Temple, part of the Rockpool Dining Group.
From Bermagui Beach Hotel, executive chef Khan Danis and sous chef Dominic Mannel are keeping a close eye on tuna catches for a whole fish dish with plenty to share.
The festival is delighted to welcome back chef Colin Fassnidge, in-between takes for My Kitchen Rules, to prepare a special surprise dish. The star of the Australian My Kitchen Nightmares has a string of accolades from Hats to Top 100s and was trained by the legendary Raymond Blanc.
From Merivale, we welcome Hussein Sarhan. After almost a decade of working in London, most notably at acclaimed Australian chef Skye Gyngell's farm-to-table restaurant Spring, Irish-born Hussein moved to Sydney in 2017, to work with Danielle Alvarez at the newly opened two-hatted Fred's, of which he is currently the head chef.
Bring your notebook and remember to pick up a recipe card. Admission is included in your Saturday ticket.