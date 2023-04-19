All the information you need to have a fantastic time

Celebrate the rock oyster at the Narooma Oyster Festival Advertising Feature

Kirk holds Uncle Ray after winning 2022 competition. Pictures Narooma Oyster Festival

Join growers, chefs and shuckers to celebrate the marvellous rock oyster on the shores of Wagonga Inlet this May 5, 6 and 7.

A blend of cosmopolitan food experiences and immersive entertainment, the festival is well anchored on the South Coast calendar for oyster lovers and families alike.



Each year around 70,000 rock oysters are shucked and quaffed after making their way to Narooma from estuaries along the New South Wales coastline, the only place in the world where they naturally grow.

"The rock oysters are obviously the hero, as are the farmers, but it's a fantastic festival that really showcases the whole of the South Coast," said Cath Peachey, chair.



"You don't have to be an oyster lover to come to festival, there will be lobsters and prawns, great dairy, great ice-cream, there's something for everybody!"



A twilight affair that ends with fireworks over the water, Friday, May 5, will see an expansion of the food offerings in both premium dining and around the general foreshore. A gate ticket will deliver you to multiple oyster bars, liquor bars, food trucks, live music and projected animations.

Saturday morning sees Australia's Biggest Oyster where the entries need to be seen to be believed.



Last year it was a close call to who claimed the crown, after two grande Pacific Oysters came in at exactly the same weight - an impressive 2.71 kilograms. The nail-biting conclusion saw Clyde River farmer Kirk Hargreaves win the day with 'Uncle Ray', after measurements revealed he was one centimetre longer than his rival, Bernie Connell's 'Jill'.



Sadly, Uncle Ray did not survive the March heatwaves in 2023, but Kirk has another contender set to wow at this years festival.



In between the excitement, the Rock Oyster Lounge offers an exclusive, adults only space to refresh and graze on the festival's best offerings. On Saturday night, the Salty Festival Fiesta is one of the first opportunities to try Olsson's Salt's new range of margarita salts, along with yet more rock oysters, gourmet snacks and dancing.



This year sees an expansion of the Yuin Cultural precinct. Starting with a wonderful Friday Night Yuin Native Food Exploration where guests can immerse themselves in the celebration of Yuin culture through native foods, yarns, song and dance.

Saturday's cultural program will be open to all gate entry ticket holders, with bushtucker prepared by the local Narooma High School, arts and crafts and storytelling. Get involved in a live mural workshop and be transformed listening to the beautiful Djinama Yilaga Choir.

Sunday brunch will be best spent at the inaugural Hangtown Fry at Club Narooma. A dish born on the Californian Goldfields, the Fry combines crumbed oysters and bacon inside a pillow of fluffy eggs.



There's also plenty for the kids in the Narooma Plaza Kids Zone. Expect dance parties, sandcastle competitions, colouring competitions and workshops. There will also be a Hip Hop Dance and Burn the Floor Dance Off with South Coast DJs and Annabelle G and the chance to learn to hula hoop, spin plates and juggle with Jewelz Hoops, plus a special appearance by Wonder Woman.



MUSIC LINE-UP

See talented musicians performing across two stages.



Friday, May 5



Narooma High School

Studio Blue Dance

Sam Sly

Gretta Ziller

Benji & The Saltwater Sound System

Saturday, May 6

