Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Other groups can use Bermagui Men's Shed new meeting room

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:46am, first published May 11 2023 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui Men's Shed (with some help from their partners) put on a very efficiently run sausage sizzle for Montreal Goldfield's Heritage Day in April. Picture by Marion Williams.
Bermagui Men's Shed (with some help from their partners) put on a very efficiently run sausage sizzle for Montreal Goldfield's Heritage Day in April. Picture by Marion Williams.

The folk at Bermagui Men's Shed are an unassuming bunch who go about their work in the community without any fanfare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.