The folk at Bermagui Men's Shed are an unassuming bunch who go about their work in the community without any fanfare.
Their efficiently-run sausage sizzle sold like hotcakes at the well-attended Montreal Goldfield's Heritage Day last month.
Likewise, their extraordinarily generous donation of $2000 to help Narooma High School's robotics team get to Houston to compete in the world championships didn't appear on the team's GoFundMe page.
Bill Johnston was the group's founding secretary when they set up their premises in 2010 at Umbarra Cultural Centre.
He has been instrumental in their successful grant applications to build their new workshop on Tathra Bermagui Road, new meeting room with kitchen and bitumen to seal the premise's car park.
The group is responsible for the Bermagui-themed Christmas decorations that adorn the main street each year.
"We get the kids from Bermagui Public School to design and paint some so the kids have some input," Mr Johnston said.
They are behind the picnic tables and memorial seats scattered around the headland, harbour and outside the Visitor Information Centre, as well as the planter boxes for the trees at Fishermen's Wharf.
The signs of the Yuin Cultural Heritage Trail, colourfully decorated by Bermagui Public School pupils, are also their work.
Four Winds is another beneficiary, where they have made tables and more recently assembled lighting bollards.
They have 30 members "from all walks of life and they've all got good stories to tell", Mr Johnston said.
They love their chats so were crestfallen to discover they couldn't exchange yarns while working in the new workshop.
"We got a state government Men's Shed grant to build a new meeting room and we have finally finished it," Mr Johnston said.
They share the 12 square metre facility with other community groups and it has been a successful venue for Christmas parties.
Such was their focus on building the meeting room that they haven't been renewing their equipment, most of which is donated.
Apart from the one-off grants and occasional sausage sizzle, they fund their activities by collecting bottles from the Bermagui Country Club and from caravan parks where they leave trailers.
That is how they got the money to help Narooma High School's robotics team.
The RoboRebels will come to the Men's Shed at the June long weekend to demonstrate their robot, Noodles.
"We are thinking of having an open day and inviting the public to see the robot and we will sell our surplus items," Mr Johnston said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
