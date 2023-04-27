Stage 2 of a unique Living Shoreline project to recover a critically endangered marine ecosystem is underway at Narooma's Wagonga Inlet.
Over the years the inlet's extensive shellfish reefs have disappeared due to over exploitation, pollution, introduced species and disease.
The result is a failing seawall and badly eroded shoreline.
Using natural vegetation elements and bank reshaping techniques, the Living Shoreline will rehabilitate a section of the foreshore between Narooma Swimming Centre and Ken Rose Park.
It will provide a natural defence against shoreline erosion that can adapt to conditions under projected sea-level rise.
The first stage, the construction of 2700 square metre shellfish reefs was completed mid-last year.
It is NSW's first subtidal native flat oyster reef and the first intertidal oyster reef on the NSW South Coast.
Kirk Dahle, south east oceans manager of The Nature Conservancy Australia, said rock oysters have already naturally colonised the intertidal reef.
"The angasi native flat oysters are less abundant so to get the subtidal reef going, we took 2 million baby oyster larvae from Merimbula two weeks ago and settled them on clean shells from local oyster farmers," he said.
After they had settled for a week, divers from The Nature Conservancy and Wally Stewart's Joonga Aboriginal Land & Water Corporation transferred the oyster cultch to the subtidal reefs.
Mr Stewart said his divers will monitor the subtidal reefs four or five times a year.
His divers are involved in other marine rehabilitation work like eradicating urchin barrens.
Earthworks began this week on the second stage.
It involves removal of the failing seawall and regrading a 400-metre section of almost vertical bank into a more natural slope that can be revegetated as saltmarsh habitat to combat erosion.
It is expensive work, entailing realigning thousands of tonnes of material.
It is Australia's only Living Shoreline project that combines oyster reef and saltmarsh restoration with bank stabilisation and public amenity features, namely, the construction of new access ways, a boardwalk, jetty and pontoon.
The Living Shoreline project is a partnership with NSW Department of Primary Industries, Eurobodalla Shire Council and The Nature Conservancy.
The federal government's Reef Builder initiative, the NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy and the NSW Environmental Trust provide funding support.
Mr Dahle said DPI Fisheries will monitor the reefs annually for at least three years, measuring the density of oysters and the community of fish using the area.
"The project is a demonstration of nature-based coastal protection," Mr Dahle said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
