Marine Rescue Narooma's charity golf day was an outstanding success, raising much needed funds to keep its two rescue boats out on the water.
The unit's fundraising offer, Ross Arnold, said there was a full field at the Ambrose event at Narooma golf course on Friday, April 28.
"The whole golf course was full and there was an awesome BBQ on the 14th.
"Everyone raved about the day and the course is amazing and in fantastic shape.
"You couldn't have asked for more except for whales dancing on the ocean," Mr Arnold said.
Kerry McDonnell, the unit's publicity officer, was so grateful for all the local support, from people turning up to play, businesses donating prizes and people who helped on the day.
Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland also made an appearance to show his support.
Everyone received show bags containing a bottle of water, golf tees, key ring, pen, stubby holder and other paraphernalia donated by businesses including Bunnings and the local hardware store.
The golf club was also very supportive.
There were prizes for hole in one, the longest drive, the Golden Hole and prizes went down to the 10th-placed team.
As part of the day they have an internal competition where they play for the John Lundy Shield.
Units from Batemans Bay, Tuross Moruya, Bermagui, Eden, Moama and the Sydney headquarters travelled to Narooma to play for the shield which the home side won for the second year.
"All those people coming down here spend money in Narooma so it is good for the town too," Mr Arnold said.
He said the golf day is one of the unit's major fundraisers.
"We get a little bit of money from the government but when you have two boats always out on the water rescuing people and towing in boats any money raised goes on fuel.
"We don't get chocolate biscuits at the base or anything like that," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW made a record 3,263 rescue missions over the 2022/23 boating season.
They are always on the look out for volunteer radio operators and boat crew.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui.
