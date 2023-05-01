Narooma News
Marine Rescue Narooma must fundraise to pay for its boats' fuel

By Marion Williams
Updated May 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published May 1 2023 - 11:58am
There was a full field and blue skies for Marine Rescue Narooma's golf day on April 28, which is one of its major fundraising activities. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue Narooma's charity golf day was an outstanding success, raising much needed funds to keep its two rescue boats out on the water.

