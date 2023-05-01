Oyster Festival
Eurobodalla's Biggest Food Festival Returns
This year's Narooma Oyster Festival is set to be even better than last year's record-breaker. Cooking demonstrations, Oyster Alley, Australia's Biggest Oyster, the shucking competition and the South Coast's best fireworks will be joined by a new array of luxe experiences, a River of Art digital light show, a Yuin Nations' cultural precinct and a Hangtown Fry breakfast. It is a family-friendly event with a kids' zone, plus expanded disabled parking and a quiet marquee for those with neuro-diverse conditions. Tickets and more information can be found at naroomaoysterfestival.com.au.
Embers, Epicorm II
Group Exhibition
Seven female artists from the Eurobodalla share their responses to the Black Summer bushfires in this regenerative, hopeful exhibition. 'Embers, Epicorm II' will celeberate its opening night at The Bas Centre on Friday, May 5 at 5.30pm where Deputy Mayor Alison Worthington will officially open the exhibition. Paintings, sculpture, printmaking and installation works make this exhibition a multi-faceted display. It will run until June 4. Reserve your spot for the opening at eventbrite.com.au.
Music of the Night
Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute
Enjoy an afternoon of Andrew Lloyd Webber's best music at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Sunday, May 7 at 2pm. Multi-instrumentalist and entertainer Joey Fimmano will be joined by soprano Jessica Di Bartolo and musical star Dexter Villahermosa to deliver performances from musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Sound of Music, Elvira and much more. Tickets start at $34.95, get yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Industry Session
Future of Oysters
In line with the oyster festival, the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) will be hosting a free event with Clyde River oyster farmers, Batemans Bay Marine Estate and local universities on how on-water sensors help our oyster farmers. The session is at 10am, May 5 at Sid's Shed, Lattas Point in Batemans Bay. Reserve a spot at humanitix.com.au.
Saving Memories
Preserve your Photos
Head to the Narooma Library on Thursday, May 4 at 2.30pm to digitise your old photos, slides and negatives. The introductory workshop will help you hold on to treasured memories by giving you access to the library's photo-scanning equipment. This event is free but bookings are required. Reserve your spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Ross Noble
Jibber Jabber Jamboree
British comedian, writer and motorbike enthusiast Ross Noble is taking to Batemans Bay as part of his 21st solo stand-up comedy tour on Thursday, May 4 at the Bay Pavilions. Ross invites you to an evening of 'inspired nonsense' that has made him a household name in Australia. Tickets start at $49.90 and are selling quickly. Get yours at baypavilions.com.au.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.