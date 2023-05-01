Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Oysters, oysters, oysters! Narooma's best festival returns on May 5

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated May 1 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma Oyster Festival is back and bigger than ever between May 5 and 7, with the Oyster Alley, shucking competitions, oyster judging and cooking demonstrations making a return. Picture supplied
Narooma Oyster Festival is back and bigger than ever between May 5 and 7, with the Oyster Alley, shucking competitions, oyster judging and cooking demonstrations making a return. Picture supplied

Oyster Festival

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.