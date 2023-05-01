This year's Narooma Oyster Festival is set to be even better than last year's record-breaker. Cooking demonstrations, Oyster Alley, Australia's Biggest Oyster, the shucking competition and the South Coast's best fireworks will be joined by a new array of luxe experiences, a River of Art digital light show, a Yuin Nations' cultural precinct and a Hangtown Fry breakfast. It is a family-friendly event with a kids' zone, plus expanded disabled parking and a quiet marquee for those with neuro-diverse conditions. Tickets and more information can be found at naroomaoysterfestival.com.au.