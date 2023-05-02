Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW said work on Narooma Bridge will take 10 weeks

Updated May 2 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 12:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work to improve the safety of the Narooma Bridge is expected to start on May 15 and take 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting. File photo.
Work to improve the safety of the Narooma Bridge is expected to start on May 15 and take 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting. File photo.

Essential upgrades will be carried out on the Narooma Bridge to improve its safety and reliability for all road users.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.