Essential upgrades will be carried out on the Narooma Bridge to improve its safety and reliability for all road users.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the structure is a key link for locals and tourists, who use the Princes Highway on the South Coast each day.
"Upgrades to the Narooma Bridge include improving the safety barriers on the northern approach and the relocation of traffic lights to improve visibility in both directions," the spokesperson said.
Work will start on Monday, May 15, with the pilling work around the bridge to be completed in the first two weeks.
The upgrade is expected to take 10 weeks to complete, weather permitting.
To minimise the impact on road users and the community, work will be carried out at night from 7pm to 4am.
Transport for NSW aims to complete the noisy component of work before 11pm each night.
During work hours, there will be traffic control, reduced speed to 40 km/h and intermittent single lane closures to ensure the safety of all those in the area.
Transport for NSW is contacting nearby residents to provide information about the work and discuss how it can help reduce the impacts where possible.
Transport for NSW appreciates the patience of the community and motorists during this time.
Community members are encouraged to send any feedback or questions they may have regarding this work to Transport for NSW at southprojects@transport.nsw.gov.au
