Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Cobargo District Museum opened in 2017, attracts visitors, locals

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:19pm, first published May 18 2023 - 8:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vicky Hoyer and Bev Holland are two of the volunteers at Cobargo District Museum. In the background the hanging rug is in the image of Sister Pearl Corkhill from Tilba, an Australian military nurse in WWI. Picture by Marion Williams.
Vicky Hoyer and Bev Holland are two of the volunteers at Cobargo District Museum. In the background the hanging rug is in the image of Sister Pearl Corkhill from Tilba, an Australian military nurse in WWI. Picture by Marion Williams.

Like so many of the wonderful things in Cobargo, Cobargo District Museum is run by volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.