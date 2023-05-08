'Big hART', a cultural arts organisation, will take to the Umbarra Cultural Centre at Wallaga Lake at 6pm, May 13 to tell the story of the black duck Yuin Djiringanj people who lived at the sacred Mount Gulaga. Immerse yourself in a night of song, dance, music and art from the young Djiringanj people. Learn more about this free event at Big hART's Facebook page.