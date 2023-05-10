Narooma News
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

Robert Leonard Salerno faces court over six charges relating to fatal crash

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated May 15 2023 - 10:43am, first published May 11 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man faces court over charges relating to fatal car crash in Narooma
Man faces court over charges relating to fatal car crash in Narooma

An Adelaide man has faced court for the first time over six charges relating to a fatal car crash in Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.