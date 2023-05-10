Man faces court over charges relating to fatal car crash in Narooma

An Adelaide man has faced court for the first time over six charges relating to a fatal car crash in Narooma.
Robert Leonard Salerno, 40, appeared in Narooma Local Court on May 11 and did not enter pleas.
The charges relate to an incident near Narooma on December 30, 2022.
The matter was moved to Batemans Bay Local Court to allow the DPP to appear via video link.
Salerno will face Batemans Bay Local Court on July 10.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
