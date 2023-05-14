Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Narooma High School competed in Sydney Royal Easter Show

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated May 15 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 8:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Narooma High School agriculture students with all their ribbons from the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular held in Nowra May 3-4. Picture supplied.
Narooma High School agriculture students with all their ribbons from the South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular held in Nowra May 3-4. Picture supplied.

Narooma High School's agriculture students have again done Narooma proud.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.