Narooma High School's agriculture students have again done Narooma proud.
They have returned from the Sydney Royal Easter Show and South Coast Beef School Steer Spectacular loaded with ribbons.
Year 11 students Olivia Shipton and Hayley Neilson said they also learnt a lot.
Seven students took 14 of the school's cattle to Sydney and they were in a partnership with a stud that took a similar amount.
Olivia and Hayley enjoyed the experience even though the nine-day show in Sydney was "a fair bit of work" and "very competitive".
"It is a step-up show because it is a different standard from the other shows we go to," Hayley said.
READ ALSO:
Year 12 student Aloah Thompson won the heifer fitting championship while others in the team got a few seconds and thirds in the RAS Youth Show parading and Gracie Sunderland came in sixth place in junior judging.
Additionally, one of the Speckle Park donated to them won the champion carcass.
Olivia said they got up at 4.30am to prepare themselves and the cattle for the day's activities.
Most of the events started at 8am and ran all day until they went to bed around 8.30pm.
"We stay in sheds with the cattle," Hayley said.
"The kitchen is underneath and we slept on bunk beds on top and there was no roof so you could hear everything, music and people getting up at 2am."
Olivia found it interesting to see the different routines and different ways other people have of clipping and leading their cattle.
"You pick up a lot of things at the Sydney show," Olivia said.
"It is very competitive.
"In the ring it is game on but we make friends with other schools.
"It is such a lovely community with very helpful people," Olivia said.
The steer school spectacular in Nowra on May 3-4 was like a whole new world.
"It is a really good show for learning and we did a lot of workshops," Olivia said.
About 20 students went and each one won a ribbon.
Year 11 student Jade Uleman was named champion parader and one of the steers donated to them was also champion.
"Everything from third place up, we pretty much got," Olivia said.
"It is very friendly, nothing like Sydney, really down to earth and so inviting."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.