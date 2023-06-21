The formation of the Narooma Area Tourism Association, NATA, and establishment of a visitor information centre in the early 1980s changed Bill Dudley's career in a most unexpected way.
It also led to the revival of an old tourist attraction.
Narooma born and bred, son of the local police sergeant, Mr Dudley was one of the businessmen who took turns running the information centre.
The amount of visitors who came into the centre asking for river cruises led him to give up his job as a poker machine mechanic supervisor at the RSL.
"I bought the Wagonga Princess, what was then named the Paynesville Princess in Gippsland Lakes.
"It had a ratty old diesel engine which shook all the windows," Mr Dudley said.
He operated cruises on Wagonga Inlet for 14 years.
"In the beginning I didn't have a 'ticket' so Charlie Bettini senior would come out with me because he loved talking to the tourists," Mr Dudley said.
He and Ken Bannister, who ran the Tree Motel, were NATA's promotion officers.
"We had all these beautiful billboards of Narooma made up and we would go to Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Albury-Wodonga and set up in shopping malls."
They would answer people's questions about Narooma and give out brochures.
"That used to draw a lot of people to Narooma," he said.
Mr Dudley said the Apex Club built the current visitor information centre.
After Montague Lighthouse was automated in 1986, all the mechanisms, including its very fragile prisms, were sea-lifted by helicopters.
They were packed in boxes and covered with liquid two-pack urethane that formed a solid coating.
"The whole thing went back to Sydney but the Apex Club thought it belonged to Narooma.
"Lindsay Quoney was the backbone of liaising between the Commonwealth government which officially owned it and the shire to get it back to Narooma, hence the beginning of Stage 2 of the visitor information centre you see today.
"The lighthouse museum was created under the guidance of Lindsay Quoney and we did working bees," Mr Dudley said.
He is very proud of his involvement and likes to point out the pylons that he built at the back of the museum.
Narooma Historical Society president Laurelle Pacey said that local tradesmen and other volunteers donated about 4000 hours of labour.
Today their contribution would be valued at over $250,000.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
