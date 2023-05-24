The annual survey of the shearwaters that come to breed at Barunguba Montague Island has several intriguing findings.
Researchers have been visiting the island since the 1960s, making it one of the world's longest continuous seabird studies.
Their focus is on the shearwaters, mostly the short-tailed and wedge-tailed that predominate.
There are around 200 sooty shearwaters too but their breeding stronghold is further east.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service ranger Amy Harris, who has worked on the island since 2017, was bubbling over with excitement over the survey's results.
Despite the amount of rain, the short-tailed and wedge-tailed shearwaters had an "OK" breeding season, based on the survey of chick density and chick weights.
Additionally an updated distribution study mapping where the birds are on the island found they have expanded from two main areas into a third one, so they are finding their way into new areas.
That discovery means they must recalculate their population numbers which is a function of the birds' density in sample areas and their known habitat.
"Originally we were thinking there were more than 15,000 pairs but this means there are definitely more than that," Ms Harris said.
Through banding and tracking, the researchers found that the wedge-tailed birds have expansive foraging areas covering "hundreds of kilometres".
Also of interest was they arrived at the island in late August and early September while the short-tailed birds don't arrive en masse until October.
"We think it is giving them a bit of an advantage in terms of occupying and securing burrows before the short-tailed arrive," Ms Harris said.
The wedge-tailed are predominantly found in Montague Island and further north along the coast and beyond.
Their population is increasing both at Montague and some other islands in Queensland and Pacific waters and there are subtle signs they may be beginning to breed further south, in Gabo Island, off Mallacoota.
"Traditionally that was full of short-tailed but in recent times a few wedge-tailed have turned up to nest," Ms Harris said.
Being able to detect those trends early is only possible with the unique set-up on Montague Island.
"It has been consistent for 64 years, conducted regimentally every March.
"With only a couple of years data you couldn't see those subtle changes," Ms Harris said.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
