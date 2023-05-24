All Elwin Bell has ever wanted to do in life is work in the family carnival show.
So he is thrilled that a documentary about his six-generation carnival family, the Bells, has been selected to screen at the prestigious Sydney Film Festival on June 10.
The feature-length documentary was made by Surf Beach film director Isabel Darling.
"Isabel has been following us for about eight years since my son Roy was 15.
"She watched him become an adult and now he is doing all the big rides so he taken on a lot more than many 22-year-olds," Mr Bell said.
While there are plenty of families in the carnival show business "we are unique because we are going into our 100th year next year as a family".
There has been no shortage of media interest in them over the years because his grandfather, Roy Bell, was famous for his boxing tents, one of the last operating in the world.
His father who just turned 81 and his 75-year old mother still work in the show every day.
That is saying something because Bells Amusements travel the length and breadth of Australia, visiting NSW, ACT, Queensland, Victoria, Northern Territory, South Australia and sometimes Perth.
"We probably do the most miles of any show," Mr Bell said.
They have a six-week break from travelling at Christmas.
That is when they are in Batemans Bay, where they have been going for more than 50 years, to hold their big family carnival.
"In November we pull up in Queanbeyan, where we are from, and do some big school fetes, then the Young cherry festival followed by Batemans Bay.
"We are just continually moving, packing and unpacking," he said.
For Mr Bell, being a family show is just a way of life.
"It is what we do, the hardship."
Ms Darling "never stopped asking questions" as she followed them up and down the country over the years.
"She did a magnificent job.
"It is fair dinkum.
"There is no rubbish behind it like some of those reality shows.
"It is all true," Mr Bell said.
He said the show should be the biggest part of every community.
"It brings memories.
"You might meet your future wife at the show.
"Anything can happen at the show.'
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
