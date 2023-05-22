Narooma High School's bush tucker tasting plates were a hit at Narooma Oyster Festival, leaving many festival-goers disappointed they didn't get in fast enough.
It was the second year that the festival committee asked the students to provide bush tucker catering.
While only eight students served up the mouth-watering offerings at the festival on Saturday, May 6, many were involved in every aspect of the lead-up and preparation.
Students from a range of classes were involved but particular those studying food technology and hospitality.
READ ALSO:
Aunty Karen Ella-Bird, the school's senior leader community engagement, said the students were supported by teachers Ilana Harris and Jade Scrymgeour, as well as Daniel Mason Senior, who works for the Red Cross and is a bush tucker chef.
"He did his apprenticeship in Sydney before it became fashionable," Aunty Karen said.
He took some of the Year 11 students to Mr Bold Catering in the nearby industrial estate where they made the scallop and prawn mousse.
"At the festival one lady was pestering him for the recipe," Aunty Karen said.
Student mentor Carl Taylor said on the day the students were helped by people from Campbell Page while principal Fiona Jackson and deputy principal Joseph Harper provided moral support.
"School staff were there to lend support and take orders from the students. It was their show," he said.
Year 10 student Summer Hoskins said they did everything from preparing the food, talking to customers about the menu, taking orders and money and serving the tasting plates.
"We all had a go at everything," Summer said.
Aunty Karen said earlier in the day they had been interviewed on the radio about the bush tucker which caused more people to come to the festival.
"We were really busy, working all day and everything sold out," Summer said.
The best thing about the day for Mr Taylor was the exposure the students got as they showcased their knowledge and skills while developing their people skills.
"It was a really good opportunity for the community to see what these kids have to offer, both what they have learnt within the school and also about culture.
"That is a good tool to break down those barriers," Mr Taylor said.
"They become confident talking to complete strangers and to share knowledge with the public so the young ones become the educators."
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.