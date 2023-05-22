Unseasonably chilly temperatures and 60 kilometre per hour south westerlies did nothing to deter a crowd gathering on Bermagui headland with veterans from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment Vietnam.
Around 110 people - veterans and their partners - travelled from every state and territory for what would be for some the last time they saw their fellow soldiers.
It was a real community effort with the Bermagui Breakers AFL club up early on Sunday, May 21, to set up 200 chairs on the headland near the War Memorial.
Pupils from Bermagui Public School, some wearing shorts, waited to carry flags as the names of the 20 regiment members who lost their lives in Vietnam were read out.
READ ALSO:
Bermagui RSL sub-branch president Roy Davies was MC for the service to commemorate those who had fallen, while John Bukeley, who had travelled from Tasmania for the reunion, spoke about their experiences during the war.
Mr Bukeley, who was a troop leader in Vietnam, said it was a controversial and divisive war.
It was the first war to be televised and the National Service Act in 1964 introduced a scheme of selective conscription.
"We remember those unable to be with us today and their families who never knew if they were alive while being bombarded with graphic coverage of the war on television," Mr Bukeley said.
"Soldiers in Vietnam became surrogate targets of the anti-war movement," Mr Bukeley said.
Even though 523 young Australians made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, the soldiers who returned from Vietnam were excluded from joining the RSL and the Anzac Parade because the RSL didn't consider it to be a real war, he said.
"By the mid-1980s that perception began to change," he said.
The Australian Vietnam Veterans Association arranged a Welcome Home Parade on October 3, 1987.
Around 22,000 Vietnam veterans marched in Sydney, with Prime Minister Bob Hawke in attendance.
"It was a hugely significant step to our recognition, finally," Mr Bukeley said.
Prime Minister Hawke said whatever individuals' views were on the merits of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam war, "we must equally acknowledge the commitment, courage and integrity of our armed forces who served in Vietnam".
Exactly five years later, on October 3, 1992, was the dedication ceremony of the Australian Vietnam Forces National Memorial.
"We have indeed been welcomed home," Mr Bukeley said.
"You served with distinction and demonstrated endurance, courage, ingenuity, good humour, resilience, larrikinism and mateship, the same qualities Australian forces demonstrated at Gallipoli and the Western Front.
You can be proud of your service."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.