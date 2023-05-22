It is difficult to believe that sea transport was vital to the South Coast until after World War II.
Narooma Historical Society president Laurelle Pacey said that was because roads were rough or non-existent.
While Twofold Bay was very busy with schooners going between Eden and Sydney from the 1830s, the small estuaries further north were more difficult to navigate.
"The predominant vessels for much of the 19th century were coasters," Ms Pacey said.
However, these "work horses" of the South Coast carrying cheese, butter and timber, could not go very far up river because they were so dependent on the wind.
READ ALSO:
Steamers revolutionised shipping, improving reliability and speed, but it took some time before they came to the South Coast.
Captain Stephen Canty was a prominent figure running the SS Union between Wagonga and Sydney from 1885 to 1889, followed by several other steamers including the Coomonderry.
It was the last ship of the Illawarra and South Coast Steam Navigation Company (ISCSNCo) to earn a living at sea and was only wrecked at the age of 83.
Steamers were originally owned by individuals or small companies but the ISCSNCo came to hold a near monopoly of South Coast shipping.
Incorporated in 1904, it played a major role in the development of the South Coast from the 1850s to the early 1950s.
Such was the significance of shipping to the community that there were stylish celebrations when a new ship was built.
"When the Wee Clyde was launched in 1909 over 700 people came from as far as Bega and Milton and the Tilba Brass Band played," Ms Pacey said.
Nelligen became the main port on the very navigable Clyde River.
Saw mills were built along the river so ships came to collect the timber as well as service Braidwood's farming district and Araluen's goldfields.
"Bodalla Company preferred to send cheese to Sydney from Moruya rather than Narooma and in the early days some of the granite used to build the Sydney Harbour Bridge was sent in the coastal steamers," Ms Pacey said.
World War II was the beginning of the end for South Coast shipping.
Many South Coast ships became a flotilla of mine sweepers, with many lost.
"There was a lot of concern down the South Coast how they would survive without the ships," Ms Pacey said.
Coastal shipping ceased in December 1954, increasing the pressure to build roads and bridges.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.