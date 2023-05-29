First Blues at the Kinema beats winter blues

Narooma School of Arts' decision to host a series of blues concerts at the Kinema over winter is proving an absolute winner, according to one event organiser.
Co-organiser Petti McInnes of Narooma School of Arts said the crowd who attended the event on May 27 enjoyed good live music up close and personal.
"For me the highlight was seeing people relaxed and enjoying the Sunbears' music so much they were up dancing. It was great fun," Ms McInnes said.
Narooma School of Arts President Jenni Bourke said a good crowd came to hear the Sunbears and Kara Coen, some travelling from as far as Milton and Cobargo.
"It was such a great vibe, everyone was really happy," she said. "Being able to buy food and drinks at the show was also a real bonus; everyone loved that."
The series of Blues at the Kinema concerts is an ambitious collaboration between the School of Arts, the Kinema and Hotel Narooma, with EARFM Mojo and Jellyrolls blues giving much appreciated support.
Narooma Hotel provided drinks, including cocktails, as well as noodles and pizzas.
The next Blues at the Kinema concert features the legendary Bondi Cigars on Friday June 16 with support musician Jake Hoskins.
Early Bird tickets are available until June 1.
Buy tickets online through naroomaschoolofarts.com.au, not at the Kinema.
