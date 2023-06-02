Narooma News
Eurobodalla Council progressing Nelligen water supply and sewerage scheme

Updated June 6 2023 - 1:03pm, first published June 2 2023 - 11:00am
Construction of concrete water tanks which will help supply Nelligen are underway. Picture supplied.
Construction of the Nelligen water supply and sewerage scheme is well underway council says, with work on the pipelines set to begin along Kings Highway this month.

