Are there alternatives to the NBN in Australia?

What are the other options that might provide a more stable and fast internet experience? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If your internet won't work as fast as you can type, you might be in an area with subpar NBN coverage. If you've made sure the culprit isn't the way you've set up your WiFi or home network, you might be wondering whether it's time to consider that NBN might not be the way to go for you. What are the other options that might provide a more stable and fast internet experience?



Australia does have several options for your internet connection that can be comparable to or even faster than NBN. For example, there are privately owned networks that provide speeds equivalent to gigabit internet in Australia. The coverage for these emergent technologies will only get better, the same as NBN became more available since it first launched, and it's worth understanding each of the options explained here, even if you find that you cannot utilise them in the short term, just knowing they exist may help you stop cursing your slow NBN connection at least a little bit.

5G Mobile broadband

Conspiracy theories aside, 5G broadband is the currently most accessible alternative to NBN available in Australia. You could get a dedicated 5G mobile broadband dongle and plan or if you have a 5G capable mobile phone and are able to connect to a network with 5G coverage, you could simply hotspot your phone and experience mobile broadband comparable to NBN speeds.



This option has the advantage of being truly portable without having to worry about booking NBN service appointments and being able to use the plan you paid for on the go, but as already mentioned, whether it works at all and the speed of your connection is going to depend on where you go and the coverage of your network. If you can live with slower speeds but want more reliable coverage, 4G home internet or mobile broadband might be worth considering, although you probably won't actually save money compared to 5G.

Privately owned alternatives to NBN infrastructure

For those that are sick of the NBN, there are privately-owned options to circumnavigate it. These rely on high-speed fibre optic cabling, but unlike NBN, this network's speed isn't hampered by older copper cables. Instead, antennas fixed to the roof of buildings help boost the signals.



With this technology, it has been said that the network grows stronger, rather than more clogged up, with each new connection. They also claim to offer more redundancy and fallbacks than the NBN network. Since a private company like this has a vested interest in providing higher speeds, you can imagine that more effort might be made to keep this network running fast everywhere it is offered, and many have been around for quite a few years.

For those that are in isolated areas of Australia that aren't covered by the NBN and don't have access to fibre-optic cables, there are more options becoming available which will hopefully make accessing fast internet easier. One of the more interesting current projects is Starlink, which aims to use satellite constellations in the lower Earth orbit to provide people with wireless broadband internet.



This is unlikely to reach gigabit internet speeds like many of its contemporaries, but for those that don't have access to the NBN's more traditional alternatives, this may prove to be a valuable 2nd choice in the future.

So what should I use?

If you are interested in these technologies, a good first step is to check availability for your address, and if the coverage isn't there yet, keep these options in your back pocket if the NBN situation at your residence or business is becoming too frustrating.

