Tuross Head Medical Centre to remain open after securing doctor

Updated June 13 2023 - 11:24am, first published June 9 2023 - 11:51am
"We look forward to serving you for years to come": Dr Bagari announced on June 8 his Tuross Head centre will not close, after recruiting an international doctor. Picture via Tuross Head Medical Centre Facebook
One month after the Tuross Head Medical Centre announced the practice would close due to a severe shortage of GPs, the practice's owner has confirmed a new doctor will join the team.

