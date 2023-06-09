The next phase of the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project has begun, with preparation of the site for saltmarsh regeneration work, a jetty and boardwalk.
A section of the Wagonga Inlet foreshore, between the Narooma Swimming Centre and Ken Rose Park, will be temporarily fenced off to restore and transform the shoreline.
Eurobodalla Council's manager of environmental services Deb Lenson said machinery was expected to be on-site, starting next week.
"There has been some delays and a huge amount of work done in the background to get it right; this significant project is a first for our shire and we're very proud to announce the commencement of stage two," Ms Lenson said.
"We will try to minimise impacts for our locals and visitors along the foreshore, particularly over the school holiday period in July. The foreshore will be fenced off while trucks transport fill and materials to and from the site."
"Along a 400-metre section of the inlet, there is a degraded rock wall that will be replaced with plants and other natural elements to prevent erosion.
"Wagonga Local Aboriginal Land Council rangers will be planting saltmarsh and terrestrial species to provide an environmentally-friendly seawall."
Ms Lenson said a barge will be used to construct the jetty.
"The jetty will extend into the deep hole, where a floating pontoon will provide snorkel access and a place to tie up your kayak," Ms Lenson said.
Ms Lenson said sections of the foreshore will reopen as they are completed. She said the final phase of the project will involve building the boardwalk and main access onto the sandflats as well as educational signage.
"We are working with local Aboriginal artists to incorporate their art into signage along the foreshore," Ms Lenson said.
The Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project is a collaboration between Eurobodalla Shire Council and the NSW DPI Fisheries' Marine Estate Management Strategy and The Nature Conservancy Australia. The project has been supported by funding from both the NSW and Australian government's reef builder initiative.
So far, Ms Lenson said the project's oyster reef restoration work has been an exciting success.
"The recently seeded sub-tidal oysters are growing extremely fast, and the Sydney rock oysters on the intertidal reef are continuing to recruit at a very healthy rate," Ms Lenson said.
For updates and more information, visit the project page on council's website.
