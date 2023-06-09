Have your say on the future of healthcare

Southern NSW Local Health District is inviting the community to have their say and help shape the future of health services in the region.
As a way of informing the creation of the District-wide Clinical Health Service Plan, SNSWLHD will be holding consultation workshops in Batemans Bay and Bega throughout June to help plan for future health service delivery that is responsive to the health needs of the population.
Southern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive, Margaret Bennett, emphasised the importance of community consultation and collaboration in developing our District-wide Clinical Health Service Plan.
"We need to understand the needs of our local communities in order to improve health outcomes for all. I encourage community members to attend the workshops in their local area to have their say and help us shape the future of Southern's health services," Ms Bennett said.
Clinical Health Service Plan community consultation workshops:
Batemans Bay
Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on Tuesday June 13 from 5 to 6.30pm
Register here: Eventbrite link - Batemans Bay
Bega
Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre on Wednesday June 14 from 5 to 6.30pm.
Register here: Eventbrite link - Bega
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.