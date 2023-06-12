Narooma News
Big Niles Brewing Co. pale ale wins gold at Australian International Beer Awards

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:17am, first published June 12 2023 - 1:53pm
Following on from a trifecta win in 2022, Big Niles Brewing Co. has won its first gold medal in the 2023 Australian International Beer Awards. Picture by James Tugwell
Cam White, owner and brewer at Big Niles Brewery, is all smiles after winning a gold medal at the Australian International Beer Awards on May 25.

