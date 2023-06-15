The steady stream of people who visited the Tilba Woodwork Show left impressed by the stunning craftsmanship.
The exhibition at Central Tilba's halls was held over the King's Birthday long weekend and showcased work by the Eurobodalla Woodworking Guild and the Narooma Woodies. Unfortunately the Bega District Woodcraft Association was unable to join the exhibition this year.
Chris Birks, a member of the show's committee, said "people were excited and impressed, as they always are".
Eric Simes of the Eurobodalla Woodies designed a coffee table which featured a glass top and silver ash finished with Kunos oil.
A table with a chess board inlay and hand-turned chess pieces was crafted by Dave Smith, also of the Eurobodalla Woodies. He used red gum, southern beech and Queensland maple and finished it with polyurethane and wax.
Narooma Woodies member John Wiseby made his model prime mover complete with a stock trailer using a combination of recycled pellet wood and cedar.
It won People's Choice as voted by visitors to the exhibition hall.
Chris (Smiley) Magill took out the coveted Best in Show award with his intricate side table.
That was the judgement of two independent people with knowledge of woodcraft skills.
Smiley isn't a member of either woodcraft guild but has been exhibiting his exquisite pieces of furniture at the show for years.
He has made a living from turning wood into usable works of art with particular expertise in chairs.
Smiley made the table specifically for a space that he worked into the design of an extension to his home.
Unfortunately it isn't for sale and is a one-off.
"It took me so long to make it that I didn't want to make another one," he said.
He said like artists, woodworkers tend to get into a line of something or a particular style.
"I am getting into lots of fiddly bits and putting them together," Smiley said.
There was also a display of planes and related tools from the 19th and early 20th centuries plus an exhibition of exquisite work by the Dalmeny Quilters.
Some of the woodies demonstrated the craft of wood turning on lathes in the main hall.
Of note was the demonstration by John Tanner, whose sculpted boot won People's Choice last year.
He showed how he made the boot, first by cutting out the shape of the boot from a block of timber with a band saw, making the sole of the boot and finally adding the detail using a dremel.
The show's organisers thanked Hare and Forbes and Bunnings Batemans Bay for donating prizes for the raffle.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
