Narooma golfers have turned out in force for an iconic annual tournament, the Seahorse Classic.
This year's winner is Luke Chisholm, a plus two-marker from Wagga Wagga, who blitzed the field to finish with 217 off the stick.
Shannon Bridger from Cumberland was the runner-up, surviving a three-way count-back for the place.
The nett event went to Josh Campbell on 220 with Mark Stanford runner-up on 223.
Running over the long weekend, Thursday provided a launch pad, but the field was diminished with rain clouds looming overhead.
Despite the weather, 124 starters teed off with just four players managing to equal or better their handicap.
A Grade was taken out by Stew Fowler with 37 points off his handicap of 9 , with Terry O'Callaghan and Chris Heath in the minor positions on 35 and 34 points respectively.
In B Grade Steve Marsden prevailed with 37 points off his handicap of 17 with his playing partner Peter Jones runner-up on 35 points while Colin Pratt took third place with 34 points.
In C Grade David Sansom came out on top with 36 points off his handicap of 21, albeit on countback from Ken Radburn.
Cuong Tong from Gungahlin Lakes filled third position on 35 points on countback from his playing partner Jim Hoar.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Mark Stanford from The National on 3, Luke Chisholm on 9, Glenn Mood n 14 and Stew Fowler on 17.
The conditions were greatly improved for the four-ball field on Friday, but officials said scoring remained a little lower than expected.
The gross event was won by Nicholas Crundall from Pambula-Merimbula and Rob Amos from Gold Creek with a fine score of 43 points with Mark Stanford from The National and Paul Bittar from Wagga Country runners-up on 41 points.
The Net went to to David Foster from Wagga Country and Jordan Foster from The SGA with 47 points while the runners-up on 44 points were Bill Durnan from Narooma and Chris Fox from Wagga Country.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Antonio Mercuri from Woolooware on 3, Bart Carroll from Wagga Country on 9, Anthony Marriott from Tasmania on 14 and Aaron Patten from Sale on 17.
Favorable conditions continued on Saturday and a capacity field lined up for the first round of the Seahorse Classic proper.
The A grade gross event was won by Nicholas Crundall from Pambula-Merimbula with a fine three-under-par score of 69 with Josh Russo from Cumberland finishing runner-up with 70 on countback. Ben Ritchie from Narooma had the lowest nett score with 69, followed by Matthew Henley from Bexley with 70.
The B Grade gross went to Cliff Dobbie from Melton Valley with 77 with Chris Dove from Coolangatta-Tweed Heads in second place on countback with 78.
The nett event went to Mark Roberts from Neangar Park with 70 with Craig Ballis from Heidelberg runner-up on 71. Nicholas Hassapis from Bexley prevailed in the C Grade gross with 84 ahead of Rod Favero from Howlong on 85 on countback while the nett event went to Chris McGaffin from Thurgoona on 72 ahead Brian Cashman from Sale on 73 on countback.
The long drives went to Josh Campbell from Murrumbidgee in A Grade, Jeff Turvey from Mt Broughton in B Grade and Tim Hourigan from Gungahlin Lakes in C Grade. The nearest-the-pin winners were Josh Campbell on 3, Michael Dalton from Gungahlin Lakes on 9, James Hynes also from Gungahlin Lakes on 14 and Jason Andrew from Narooma on 17.
The second round was played in perfect conditions and there were a few very good scores.
A grade gross was taken out by Harrison Savage from Bairnsdale with 70 off the stick with Alan Wilder runner-up on 74. The nett event went to Rob Amos from Gold Creek with 72 while Chris Dove from Coolangatta-TweedHeads took second place with 73 on a countback.
The winner of the B Grade gross was Matthew Wright from Cumberland with 73 on a countback and Ray Bonnici from Northern was runner-up on 75. In the nett event Greg Murphy from Russell Vale posted the best score of the day with 66 and Phillip Yapp from Moruya was second on 72.
In C grade gross Michael Carter from The Grange won on a countback from Nicholas Hassapis from Bexley on 84 while Brian Cashman from Sale won the nett event with 71 while Greg Corby from The Grange was second with 74 on a countback.
The longest drive winners were Tim Hill from Cumberland in A grade, Jason Northey from Russell Vale in B grade and Cerys Hawkins from Catalina in C Grade.
The nearest-the-pin winners were Craig Ballis from Heidelberg on 3, Jason Northey on 9, Ray Bonnici on 14 and Mark Roberts from Neangar Park on 17.
Narooma turned on the winter sunshine again on Monday for the final round where eventual winner Luke Chisholm came to the fore with a four-under round of 68 to lead A grade, well ahead of Mark Stanford from The National who was favoured by a countback on 72.
Matthew Wright from Cumberland won the nett with 71 on countback from Josh Campbell from Murrumbidgee. David Foster from Wagga Country prevailed in the B grade gross with 78 ahead of Jason Andrew from Narooma on countback.
Michael Lowrie from Heidelberg was the winner in the nett event with 72 on countback from Jason Tripp from Queanbeyan.
Michael Carter from The Grange headed the C Grade gross with 82 ahead of Jordan Kendall from Wagga Country on 85, while Chris Marshall from Queanbeyan took out the nett event with 70 ahead of Greg Corby from The Grange on 73.
The long drives were won by Josh Russo from Cumberland in A grade, Dan Callaghan from Gungahlin Lakes in B Grade and Adam West from Cumberland in C grade, while the nearest-the-pin winners were Alan Wilder from Bermagui on 3, Chris Marshall on 9, Michael Dalton from Gungahlin Lakes on 14 and Bryan Kelly from Gold Creek on 17.
In the remainder of the final results, the B grade gross winner is Matthew Wright with 227 ahead of Chris Dove from Coolangatta-Tweed Heads on 233, while Greg Murphy from Russell Vale was victorious in the nett event with 216 ahead of Jason Andrew who was favoured by a countback on 219.
The C Grade gross winner was Michael Carter on 258 with David Taylor from Young runner-up on 263 and the nett event went to Brian Cashman from Sale on 220 with Kim Murphy from Russell Vale runner-up on 222.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.