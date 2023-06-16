Narooma News
Olympian Valentino Guseli visits St Bernard's, captivates students with snowboard, trophies

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
June 16 2023
Students at St Bernard's Primary School were captivated by Valentino Guseli when he paid them a visit on June 7. Picture supplied
Valentino Guseli has sparked a new generation of sports stars after stunning Year 6 students at St Bernard's Primary School with a surprise visit.

