Here 2 Help, a free literacy and numeracy service, has expanded to Cobargo.
The service was started by Carol Holden in Bega in May 2022 and opened in Bermagui six months ago.
Here 2 Help is a collaboration between the Bega campus of TAFE NSW and the Bega Valley Shire Library.
Its volunteer tutors help people struggling with literacy and numeracy issues.
READ ALSO:
Ms Holden founded Here 2 Help after watching the SBS series, Lost for Words, which showed how tough life is when people lack literacy skills.
It demonstrated the finding of the parliamentary inquiry, Don't take it as read, that 43 per cent of the Australian population lack the required literacy skills to deal with everyday life.
"The statistics for numeracy are even worse," Ms Holden said.
Here 2 Help removes as many barriers for people as possible.
There are no assessments or enrolments, for example.
People can use Here 2 Help for one-off needs such as help filling in a form or dealing with bureaucracy.
Goals of Here 2 Help clients in Bega included applying for citizenship and passing their learner driver test.
The service can help people for whom English isn't their first language and those doing vocational courses who need help with reading and writing assignments.
"It is about making people's lives easier," Ms Holden said.
"Clients decide what they want and the effects ripple out to their family, especially children, workplace, friends and the broader community.
"I hope it will inspire them to go on to learn more," she said.
The service centres on people getting one-on-one help for their individual needs from volunteer tutors.
Volunteers do a training course at TAFE and the Bega Valley Shire Library has a grant to reimburse the volunteers' course fee.
By becoming a library volunteer, they become a council volunteer.
Ms Holden said she wants more volunteers so that others can have time off and not feel they are letting people down.
Jo Forbes is one of two who have volunteered to tutor people in Cobargo.
"Here 2 Help is a valuable community service that I'd like to contribute to," Ms Forbes said.
She moved to Cobargo from Sydney where she did conversation classes with refugees.
The service will operate on Fridays at the Cobargo Community Access Centre and Well Thumbed Books.
Book a 45-minute session with a tutor by calling 0439 671 117, via email at cobargoreliefcentre2550@gmail.com or in person at the centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.