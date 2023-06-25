Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

GP shortage: Bermagui Medical Centre can't open some days.

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 27 2023 - 8:53am, first published June 26 2023 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the team at Bermagui Medical Centre: (from left to right) receptionist Lizzie Simpson, practice nurse Joanne Bismire and principal GP and owner Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan. Picture by Marion Williams.
Some of the team at Bermagui Medical Centre: (from left to right) receptionist Lizzie Simpson, practice nurse Joanne Bismire and principal GP and owner Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan. Picture by Marion Williams.

An acute shortage of GPs is causing Bermagui Medical Centre to shut some days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.