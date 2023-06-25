An acute shortage of GPs is causing Bermagui Medical Centre to shut some days.
It was closed two days last week and won't open one day this week.
Dr Gundi Muller-Grotjan said if she cannot get a new doctor by August, the centre will be permanently closed one day a week.
She owns and runs Bermagui Medical Centre and Narooma's Lighthouse Surgery which are staffed by three part-time doctors plus a doctor who works one day a week.
READ ALSO:
For the last four months a retirement-age paediatrician has been helping.
Dr Muller-Grotjan is the only full-time doctor and works 80-hour weeks.
She said recruiting GPs in rural Australia has been a struggle for three years.
"To summarise it crudely, it is all about money but it is more complicated than that."
The percentage of medical graduates electing to train as GPs, rather than as specialists or physicians, dropped to 14.7 percent in 2021 from 16.5 percent in 2020.
As a teaching surgery, "for many years we were recruiting registrars but that has dried up and that is a problem across Australia.
"Compared with specialists, GPs earn peanuts," Dr Muller-Grotjan said.
It is very expensive to run a general practice. "because of Medicare and not getting acknowledgement of the work we do," she said.
"A few weeks ago the Federal Budget acknowledged for the first time the importance of GPs and promised a big bucket of money.
"That is important but it is too late and doesn't help our acute problem.
"I don't want more money. I want more doctors," she said.
Many GPs are choosing to become locums.
Dr Muller-Grotjan said it isn't unusual to have to pay a locum a minimum $2000 daily and often they request paid air fares, cars and accommodation.
"We are pretty desperate.
"We would pay that if we could but if it means we can't afford to pay our own doctors' wages then we simply can't do it,"
She said it is notoriously difficult to get international medical graduates through all the hoops and hurdles and those that qualify need close one-on-one supervision for three months.
The pressure on healthcare services around Bermagui and Narooma is compounded by having no hospital nearby.
Dr Muller-Grotjan runs an emergency clinic in Narooma on Saturday.
"It has been going nuts. I saw 30 people in three hours. That is not good medicine."
Doctors can only work so much so the more they have to close their doors, the more people in the community without medical care.
"There are people sick with serious illnesses but can't get in anywhere," Dr Muller-Grotjan said.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.