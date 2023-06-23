Narooma News
New Bermagui Harbour boat ramp work to begin

Updated June 27 2023 - 8:54am, first published June 23 2023 - 1:56pm
The existing boat ramp, pontoon and fish-cleaning tables at Bermagui Harbour will be closed during construction of new facilities. Picture supplied
The existing boat ramp, pontoon and fish-cleaning tables at Bermagui Harbour will be closed during construction of new facilities. Picture supplied

Construction for the new Bermagui Harbour boat ramp and pontoon is starting on Monday, June 26, and is expected to be completed the end of August.

