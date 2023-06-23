New Bermagui Harbour boat ramp work to begin

Construction for the new Bermagui Harbour boat ramp and pontoon is starting on Monday, June 26, and is expected to be completed the end of August.
Bega Valley Shire Council said contractors GPM Marine Constructions will be replacing the existing boat ramp with a new three-lane concrete ramp, installing a new pontoon and carrying out road line marking for parking and pedestrians.
The new boat ramp and pontoon have been designed to Transport for NSW Maritime's boat ramp facility guidelines.
The existing boat ramp, pontoon and fish-cleaning tables will be closed during construction.
During this time, boaters and anglers should use the Bermagui River boat ramp located west of the bridge. This has a floating pontoon, fish-cleaning tables and parking for trailers and cars.
Council thanked the community for its patience.
The Bermagui Harbour boat ramp and pontoon upgrade project is primarily funded by the NSW government's Boating Now Program round three, with some funding from council.
