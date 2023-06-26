Pupils of Narooma Public School gave Narooma VIEW Club a very special welcome to mark the club's 45th birthday.
On Friday, June 23, 120 pupils joined the club at the Narooma Golf Club's function room.
The 30 members of the NAIDOC drumming group performed a rhythmic accompaniment to the welcome to country, 30 members of the NAIDOC dance group performed a song that was about connection to country and spirit, and 60 other pupils chanted a welcome to country.
READ ALSO:
The school's music teacher, Michelle Garcia, said the performance was created through a new program at the school called Music and Creative Culture that combines music with Aboriginal education.
"The program was a collaborative idea the staff had.
"We wanted the music program to reflect the Aboriginal education curriculum and we thought this was a great avenue to embed what they have learnt," Ms Garcia said.
Lynne Thomas, the school's Aboriginal education advisor, has also been instrumental to the program.
"Lynne and I are getting together and writing songs that tell stories," Ms Garcia said.
"Our stories are from within Lynne's family.
"They allowed us to work together on songs so the kids get a deeper meaning of the songlines through music."
The program started at the beginning of the year although the dance, drum and chant groups only formed at the beginning of Term 2.
Ms Thomas, daughter of prominent Aboriginal elder Guboo Ted Thomas, said she loved being involved in the project.
"It is for a good purpose and a good cause and the students are so tenacious.
"They keep going, they keep trying, they don't give up," Ms Thomas said.
The NAIDOC dance group performed to a song written by her father.
"It is a song about calling a spirit and learning and understanding the trees, rocks and plants," she told the Narooma VIEW Club members.
Club president Kathryn Harris complimented the pupils on their perfect behaviour and welcomed VIEW members from Eden, Merimbula and Bega.
Club secretary Rosemary Towers said the children were amazing and was full of praise for the work and effort of Ms Garcia and Ms Thomas.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.