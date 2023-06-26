Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

120 Narooma Public School pupils performed for Narooma VIEW Club

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated June 27 2023 - 8:54am, first published June 26 2023 - 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Years 3 - 6 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island pupils in Narooma Public School's NAIDOC dance group performed for the Narooma VIEW Club's 45th birthday luncheon on Friday, June 23. Picture by Marion Williams.
Years 3 - 6 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island pupils in Narooma Public School's NAIDOC dance group performed for the Narooma VIEW Club's 45th birthday luncheon on Friday, June 23. Picture by Marion Williams.

Pupils of Narooma Public School gave Narooma VIEW Club a very special welcome to mark the club's 45th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.