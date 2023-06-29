Narooma News
Inquiry recommended the Act commence by June 30, 2023

Updated July 4 2023 - 8:54am, first published June 30 2023 - 8:48am
Mark Banasiak, chair of the NSW Upper House committee inquiry into Aboriginal cultural fishing. The inquiry recommended that Section 21AA commence by June 30, 2023. Picture supplied.
Aboriginal cultural fishing inquiry chair the Hon Mark Banasiak MLC is hopeful that the new NSW government is genuinely intent on resolving the long-running issue sooner rather than lately but the NSW Aboriginal Fishing Rights Group is not convinced.

