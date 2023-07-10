Perennial family favourite Tilba Festival is back with a jam-packed program.
Expect demonstrations from local artisans, delicious food, live music, performances by Yuin dancers and singers and a historical exhibition, along with Tilba Festival classics like the egg toss and cheese rolling competitions.
A dozen local musical acts are booked to keep the three stages in Central Tilba pumping on Saturday, July 29.
Highlights include Goldie, Felicity Dowd, Corey Legge and Jazz Alley.
Tilba's The Shannanigans will have people moving, alongside Blue Mallee, Chango Tree and Punkalla Holler.
Other singers include Tony Jaggers and Jakob Poyner whose deep vocals stood out at Australian Idol.
There will also be buskers.
The Gadhu Dancers and the Djinama Yilaga Choir who sing in Dhurga will perform between 10.30am and 11.30am, while the Big Hall will host a history and culture exhibition from 9am to 4pm.
There will be demonstrations from Mother Mountain Forge and Tilba Leather that will fascinate adults and kids alike.
There is heaps more family-friendly entertainment planned so keep an eye on the festival's website as the program is finalised.
In addition to local favourites the Cheese Factory, Tilba Teapot, Tilba Bakery and The Dromedary Hotel, there will be food vans and stalls offering the likes of gozleme and barbecued fare.
Relax with a Devonshire tea at Eumun Tea or indulge in the dazzling variety of lollies and chocolates at Tilba Sweet Spot.
The festival started as a little celebration of the picturesque town with local characters and musicians.
As its popularity grew, it added stalls and eventually became a ticketed event necessitating Scouts to orchestrate parking in a nearby paddock.
There was widespread disappointment when the festival's familiar posters failed to materialise in the lead up to Easter this year.
Moving the festival to July meant the entry fee could remain at $15 per adults, $5 for concession holders and free for under-16-year-olds.
People are encouraged to purchase tickets online before the festival to avoid the queues at the gate, plus receive updates on the festival program.
Don't forget a gold coin to give to the Scouts who ensure military-precision parking.
Gates open at 8.30am with activities winding down at 4pm.
The last shuttle bus will run from the festival to the parking area at 4.30pm.
It will be a fun-packed day for young and old but please keep your dogs at home.
For tickets and more information check out the festival's website.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
