Narooma News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tilba Festival is on July 29 from 9am to 4pm

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tilba Festival is always full of great entertainment for kids. Picture supplied.
The Tilba Festival is always full of great entertainment for kids. Picture supplied.

Perennial family favourite Tilba Festival is back with a jam-packed program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.