9-month-old gorilla Kaius reunites with the team who saved his life at Mogo Wildlife Park

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:35am, first published July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
Nine months after Kaius famously entered the world at Mogo Wildlife Park on the south coast, the baby silverback gorilla has been reunited with the neonatal team who saved his life.

