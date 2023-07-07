Rangers don't just hand out fines anymore.
In the Eurobodalla, council rangers are kicking off a pilot program that will reward people who throw out their rubbish properly.
Ranger Rory Hogan said the program could incentivise people to focus on the environment and change detrimental behaviour.
"This is the first time we have trialled a reward program," he said, "and [we] hope that other businesses may also get involved in the future by offering vouchers".
Rangers will be on the lookout for people who go out of their way to throw out rubbish and will reward people picking up litter with shopping vouchers.
The program will also see litterbugs face on-the-spot fines up to $450. The council will be focusing on people dropping cigarette butts which can end up in the Eurobodalla's waterways.
Coles Supermarket regional manager John Appleby provided twenty $25 shopping vouchers to be given away as part of the pilot program.
"It's a beautiful part of the world," Mr Appleby said, "so we should do everything we can to keep it that way and even if this inspires just a few people then that's a good outcome".
"We have got a real responsibility to help find solutions."
Sustainability project officer, Mimosa Henderson, said the reward program was part of round two of The Cigarette Butt Bin Project run with the NSW Environment Protection Authority. As part of this project there are now over 30 cigarette butt bins throughout the shire.
"It's a new idea and a good way of having a positive reinforcement for doing the right thing," Mr Hogan said.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
