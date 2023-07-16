Narooma News
At five weeks, Harry was diagnosed with Glioblastoma brain cancer

By Marion Williams
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:03am, first published July 17 2023 - 8:41am
Harry with parents Emma and Adam celebrating his second birthday, successful end of chemotherapy treatment and renewal of baptism on July 9. Picture supplied.
Friends and family came together to celebrate Harry's second birthday, successful end of 72 weeks of chemotherapy and renewal of his baptism.

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

