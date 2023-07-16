Friends and family came together to celebrate Harry's second birthday, successful end of 72 weeks of chemotherapy and renewal of his baptism.
Harry was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in August 2021 when he was five weeks old and has since gone through 810 procedures.
On June 23 Harry rang the bell at Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick to officially mark the end of his cancer treatment.
So his second birthday on July 9 was a very special celebration for Harry, parents Emma and Adam and brothers Jack, aged seven, and five-year old Tom.
Family and friends travelled far and wide to attend the celebration that was held in Narooma Surf Lifesaving Club.
For many this was their first time meeting Harry.
Among the guests were Harry's great-grandparents who had travelled from New Zealand and great aunts and uncles who travelled from Adelaide, Lake Macquarie, Mudgee and Sydney.
Harry's father Adam said the last two years "had been a story of love, survival and triumph".
"We stuck in there and to Harry's credit, he fought all the way," Adam said.
"Harry has proved them all wrong. It is overwhelming what he has endured."
Harry's mother Emma said he was diagnosed just as NSW went into lockdown.
Harry was placed on life support in Bega and helicoptered to intensive care in Sydney where he remained for six weeks.
He was so unwell he was given his baptism rites.
"We were going minute by minute, then hour by hour and then it lengthened to day by day," Emma said.
"On four critical occasions we were told to give him a hug and tell him we love him because he was not expected to survive."
They were the worst telephone calls Emma had to make, relaying those conversations to her parents about the child they had not yet met.
Adam thanked their families, friends and extended community for the ongoing prayers and support.
"We've had meals cooked for us, presents being sent for our children and neighbours mowing lawns for us while we were living in Ronald McDonald's House with Nana Karen.
"Jack and Tom made sacrifices that many children have not faced and were an integral part of their little brother's recovery," Adam said.
"We are now looking forward to enjoying our first family holiday."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
