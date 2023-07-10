Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

CBA has committed to no regional bank closures for at least 3 years

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:34am, first published July 10 2023 - 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laurie Clerget was not impressed when National Australia Bank announced it was closing its Narooma branch .on December 8. Picture by Marion Williams
Laurie Clerget was not impressed when National Australia Bank announced it was closing its Narooma branch .on December 8. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma residents can rest easy that Commonwealth Bank of Australia won't close its Narooma branch for at least three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.