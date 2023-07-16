Narooma News
Wallaga Lake Bridge's planned close affects more than Bermagui

By Marion Williams
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:04am, first published July 17 2023 - 8:04am
Major Bermagui events like Four Winds Music Festival that draw people to the region will be impacted by Transport for NSW's preferred proposal to close Wallaga Lake Bridge for four and a half months. Picture by Ben Marden Photography
Four Winds, Sculpture Bermagui, Little Lambs Preschool and Tilba Chamber of Commerce are concerned about the impact of a proposed prolonged closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge.

