Foot health for kids: 7 ways quality shoes benefit growing feet

Why are good shoes important for kids?

Children typically learn to walk between the age of eight months and 18 months old. They receive a load of sensory information from the soles of their feet when they touch the ground.

Footwear can both support or hinder the proper development of your child's feet. This has a flow on effect to the development of bones, nerves, posture and overall health later in life.

High quality footwear doesn't necessarily mean a high price tag; it's important to know the features you're looking for depending on your child's unique stage of development.

Here we go through the top seven benefits of quality shoes and how they help children's feet.

1. Protection from the elements

For very young children, being barefoot is best. However when the weather becomes extreme so too does the discomfort from having the soles of your feet exposed to it.



Hot pavement can cause severe burns to the skin, and a cold surface can restrict proper blood flow.

Quality shoes offer your child's delicate feet protection from the elements while still allowing free movement and flexibility.

2. Protection from injury

The risks of poor quality shoes can be detrimental to the developing foot. They include:

Blisters and skin irritation

Ingrown toenails

Bunions, corns, hammertoes and other foot deformities

Your child's shoes should be supportive without being restrictive, and made from high quality materials.

3. Allows bones and nerves to grow properly

Poor foot development in childhood can lead to misalignment, pain and inflammatory conditions in adulthood such as arthritis. Restrictive or poor fitting footwear could also lead to irreversible nerve damage.

For younger children, a flexible rubber sole is recommended. As children age and their levels of physical activity increase, shoes can have some added cushioning for shock absorption.

4. Durability

Well-fitting shoes wear better, therefore they will last longer (at least, until your child outgrows them!) Look for shoes made from breathable, high quality materials.



5. Development of correct gait

Quality shoes provide the right amount of stability so that children can develop a natural gait.



An improper gait can lead to poor posture and misalignment, causing problems in the future.

6. Comfort

It's no surprise that a quality, well-fitted shoe is the most comfortable choice for everyone, including children. When we're comfortable and happy, the brain releases dopamine, serotonin and endorphins which calm the nervous system by lowering heart rate and blood pressure.



When children are in this happy state, they become attentive, enthusiastic and effective learners and explorers of their environment.

7. Encourages being active

When a child is in quality footwear, they are more likely to be comfortable to participate in active play. This can lead to becoming an athletic young person, which in turn helps the child to develop into a healthy adult.

The kick off

Choosing shoes for your child can be a daunting task; you need to factor in the child's developmental stage, the context in which the shoes will be worn and the child's individual taste.

