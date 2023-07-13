How to pack and ship awkwardly sized items

How to box awkward items so that they are well protected and meet shipping requirements. Picture Shutterstock

Shipping companies today are remarkably efficient and flexible. It's a cinch to book an interstate courier online and have them deliver a parcel to any registered address within Australia. Many of them can handle international shipping too.



And best of all, most courier services will dispatch a driver to your home to collect your parcels. That means that the only thing you need to do is box your items and wait for them to be picked up.

Questions and complications arise when you want to ship something of an irregular size or shape. The first thing to note is that courier companies are able to ship more or less anything, so long as it's properly packaged. Therein lies the problem: how to box awkward items so that they are well protected and meet shipping requirements.

Here are some common examples.

Furniture

There are several reasons why you might need to ship furniture. If you're moving house, for instance, or you need to put some things into self storage. In any case, the first rule of shipping furniture is to disassemble as much as possible.

Take a coffee table. Awkward when assembled, no doubt. But taken apart, most coffee tables can fit into a large, flat shipping container. Of course, it's important to wrap all types of furniture before boxing them.

For very large items like sofas, you'll probably need a shipping crate. (Detachable parts can be shipped separately in a smaller container.) Make sure you have the precise measurements of your furniture so that you know which size crate to purchase.

Getting the right size crate is essential; if it's too big, your belongings won't be adequately protected and you'll pay more to boot. On that note, it's worth shopping around a bit to find the best freight quote.

Car parts

Packing and shipping auto parts can be straightforward or very difficult, depending on the part. Posting a headlight or a set of wiper blades is fairly simple. On the other hand, things like fuel tanks, doors, and fenders can be a headache.

Exceedingly large and/or heavy car parts require a crate, as a cardboard box simply isn't strong enough to provide enough protection. If you're shipping multiple parts in the same crate, ensure that each is individually wrapped and cushioned, and that no sharp edges are protruding.

In some cases you'll be obliged to use a pallet. Make sure the pallet is large enough to contain the surface area of the package or packages. Once it's loaded, use shrink wrap to hold everything in place.

Some car parts cannot be shipped. Examples include batteries, glass parts, and parts containing liquid (fuel tanks and radiators must be totally drained prior to shipping).

Bicycles

You might choose to send a bicycle via courier if you're traveling by plane and don't want to entrust your bike to the whims of the airline's baggage handlers.

Bicycles, while not remarkably heavy, are among the hardest items to package. This is due in part to their irregular shape, but more so due to their relative fragility and all their vulnerable components.

You don't need a crate to ship a bicycle, but you do need a bike box. You may or may not be able to find one at your local bike shop. Once you have that, you need to partially disassemble the bike, removing the wheels, handlebars, and gears.

Wrap everything in bubble wrap-twice. Use styrofoam, plastic, cardboard, and any other material you have to fill gaps and stabilise your bicycle so that it doesn't shift around during transit.

Note that if you don't feel up to the job, you can always pay your local shop to box your bike up for you. The resulting peace of mind is worth more than whatever the boxing fee happens to be.

Fishing rods

As with bicycles, shipping a fishing rod with a courier service makes sense if you're taking a fishing holiday and travelling to your destination by plane. You might also want to send a fishing rod as a gift.

Fishing rods are difficult to courier for obvious reasons. They're extremely long, thin, and fragile. Hence the availability of travel rods, which consist of several detachable pieces. Many of them are quite good, but they're not the same as a standard rod, and some purists don't go in for them.

So, how to find the right package? Head over to your local tackle shop and see if they have any old packaging lying around. If they don't, go to a hardware store and shop around for a tube or pipe that will do the job.

