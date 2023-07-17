Narooma News
Home/News/Local News

Jenny Aitchison is NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated July 18 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison visited the Bermagui area with Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland in November 2022. Picture supplied.
NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison visited the Bermagui area with Member for Bega Dr Michael Holland in November 2022. Picture supplied.

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison says community consultation over the proposed closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge continues despite the survey and window for submissions closing on June 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Narooma news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.