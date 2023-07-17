NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison says community consultation over the proposed closure of Wallaga Lake Bridge continues despite the survey and window for submissions closing on June 23.
Residents and businesses in Bermagui and surrounding areas have criticised the consultation process about the proposed closure.
Transport for NSW did a letterbox drop inviting people to respond to a survey or to write to them by June 23 and to meet representatives from Transport for NSW at Payne's Island on Wallaga Lake on June 17.
While some people received multiple copies of the flier in their letter box, others didn't receive one.
Nor did residents with Post Office boxes.
On July 14, the owners of Bermagui bakery Bazza's Hot Bread said they knew nothing about the closure.
Ms Aitchison said Transport for NSW had met with the local emergency services committee, door-knocked 40 businesses, set up a dedicated web page and dropped 7500 fliers into letter boxes.
She said 420 people responded to the survey, 64 corresponded separately and 100 people visited the June 17 information session.
The survey has closed, however local members Dr Michael Holland and Kristy McBain have arranged for Transport for NSW representatives to meet with residents at a community forum in Bermagui on July 25 and to meet with key stakeholders earlier that day.
"I have had very strong representation from Kristy McBain and Dr Holland and that is why we are going back to the area.
"We understand that the community wants to have more of a say and that is what we are trying to achieve," Ms Aitchison said.
Ms Aitchison said some people want a new bridge "but we have to address the current maintenance issue".
Nor is a temporary bridge possible.
"That takes two years but we don't have that time for this essential maintenance.
"Ideally we would not be in this situation and that is a question to put to the former government," she said.
Ms Aitchison has a tourism background and spent holidays around Bermagui as a child.
"So I know that area and I do understand the impact.
"This hasn't been undertaken lightly.
"If we don't start work in September then we lose that opportunity to have the bridge open at Christmas," Ms Aitchison said.
Under both of Transport for NSW's proposals the bridge would be open for the latter half of December and all of January for Bermagui's vital peak tourism period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.